Gamecocks losing a team leader to transfer portal, report says

South Carolina senior guard Erik Stevenson has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Stevenson is the first Gamecock to enter his name in the portal since the firing of Frank Martin on March 14. USC’s board of trustees is expected to approve the hiring of Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris as the program’s next head coach on Thursday afternoon.

A two-time transfer who played at Wichita State and Washington before arriving to Columbia, Stevenson quickly established himself as a team leader for USC alongside fellow transfer James Reese. Stevenson was the only player to start all 31 games for the Gamecocks.

He finished second on the team with 11.6 points per game, tied for the team lead with 4.7 rebounds per game and led the Gamecocks with 60 3-pointers on the season.

Stevenson enters the portal as a graduate transfer.