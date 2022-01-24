Gamecocks lose linebacker to transfer portal after freshman season

South Carolina gained a transfer earlier on Monday but lost one at the end of the day.

Freshman linebacker Kolbe Fields is leaving the program and entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed. On3Sports Matt Zenitz was the first to report the news.

Fields appeared in four games was credited with one tackle against Florida.

The Louisiana native was one of the few high school players who committed to the Gamecocks after Shane Beamer was hired in December 2020. Much of the high school school signees in the recruiting class were those who committed to Will Muschamp’s staff and stuck with the Gamecocks in the transition.

Fields originally committed to Oklahoma State and later to Memphis this summer but decommitted from the Tigers, then later committed to USC.

He’s the sixth scholarship player to announce plans to leave South Carolina since the regular season ended.

247Sports rated the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Fields as a three-star prospect and 28th ranked player in Louisiana. He had 58 tackles, 6 for loss and two sacks in his senior season for Archbishop Rummel High School in New Orleans.

Gamecocks heading to the transfer portal

Jan. 24: Kolbe Fields, LB

Dec. 15: Keveon Mullins, TE

Dec. 15: Jason Brown, QB

Dec. 12: Vincent Murphy, OL

Dec. 12: Connor Jordan, QB

Dec. 8: Dominick Hill, DB

Dec. 6: Jahmar Brown, LB/S

Nov. 30: Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR

Oct. 18: Rosendo Louis, LB

Oct. 4: OrTre Smith, WR