Gamecocks land commitment from NC defender, the 18th pledge for 2025 class

South Carolina football added another member to its recruiting class Monday as Southeastern Conference Media Days kicked off.

Edge rusher Donovan Darden of Havelock High in North Carolina announced his commitment to the Gamecocks just after addressed reporters on the national stage at SEC Media Days in Texas.

Havelock High is the same high school as former Gamecock standout Pharoh Cooper. Darden has ties to South Carolina. He has family from Greenville area and his mom attended Clemson.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end picked USC over N.C. State, Pittsburgh and Illinois. He took his official visit to South Carolina last month. He will likely play linebacker at USC.

“I would say the facilities for sure, and all that stuff, and the culture that you see with the players and the coaches,” Darden told Phil Kornblut after his visit. “Being able to talk to them and really get a good sense of how they care. I think that was good.”

Darden is the 18th commitment for Gamecocks’ Class of 2025 and sixth on the defensive line. Thirteen of the 18 players have committed since June. 247Sports Composite ranks him as a three-star prospect and 21st best in North Carolina.

During his junior season, Darden had 46 tackles, nine for loss and 10 quarterback hurries. He also saw time at quarterback and rushed for 143 yards, threw for 140 and three total touchdowns. Havelock went 13-1 and made it to the N.C. Class 3A regional semifinals last season.

SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL CLASS OF 2025 (18)

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023

Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9

Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10

Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12

Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21

Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8

Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10

Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11

Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12

AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14

Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14

Max Kelley (K) — committed June 15

Jaquavious Dodd (DL) — committed June 20

Cutter Woods (QB) — committed June 24

Taeshawn Alston (DE) — committed June 25

Jaiden Braker (LB) — committed on July 6

Lex Cyrus (WR) — committed on July 11

Donvan Darden (DE) — committed on July 15