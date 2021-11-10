Gamecocks flex in Top 5 battle. What we learned about No. 1 USC in win over NC State

Over a year and a half had passed since the South Carolina women’s basketball team played a game in front of a capacity crowd, but the fans at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon heralded in the return of a hostile road atmosphere.

The disruptive crowd wasn’t too much for No. 1 South Carolina to overcome in a 66-57 win over No. 5 North Carolina State. USC never trailed the Wolfpack despite the raucous atmosphere and pressure of a top-five showdown in the first game of the season.

The Gamecocks shot 49% from the field compared with the Wolfpack’s 41% and out-rebounded N.C. State 35-30. Zia Cooke led South Carolina with 17 points, with Aliyah Boston leading the Gamecocks in rebounds (six) and blocks (five).

Here are three takeaways from the Gamecocks’ first game of the 2021-22 season.

Late surge seals top-five win over N.C. State

The Gamecocks never trailed on Tuesday, but they surged when it mattered most.

South Carolina pulled away to its largest lead of the contest with less than five minutes to go in the game, surging to a 14-point lead behind a productive quarter from veterans Cooke, Boston and Destanni Henderson.

Cooke, Henderson and Boston combined for 18 points in the fourth quarter, overpowering the Wolfpack with depth at the very top of its loaded roster.

Third-quarter run staves off Wolfpack charge

N.C. State gained its most momentum out of halftime, pulling within one point of South Carolina at 33-32 with 4:49 to go in the third quarter.

Laeticia Amihere and Cooke were critical leaders in keeping the Wolfpack at bay.

Amihere shot a perfect 3-3 from the field in the third quarter, contributing four points to a 10-3 run that capped off the third quarter.

Cooke contributed four points to that same run, which helped the Gamecocks separate from the Wolfpack 47-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

First-half miscues

South Carolina took a six-point lead over N.C. State into halftime and shot 52.2% in the first 20 minutes, but it wasn’t quite a perfect half of basketball for the Gamecocks.

Story continues

South Carolina’s 12 turnovers through the first half highlighted some of their early struggles to get acquainted in a rowdy Reynolds Coliseum. The Gamecocks were able to improve upon this in the second half, committing just two turnovers in the last 20 minutes.

Henderson sat on the bench for most of the second quarter after she was called for two fouls, sending freshman Raven Johnson in for seven minutes. Henderson returned for the second half.

Boston, who came off to a strong start with two early blocks, was stymied offensively in the first half, scoring just two points. She added six more points on Tuesday, all in the Gamecocks’ explosive fourth quarter.