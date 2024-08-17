Gamecocks get first look at Rocket Sanders in scrimmage setting. He was impressive

South Carolina was out on the grass at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon for its second and final scrimmage of the preseason.

Afterward, head coach Shane Beamer spoke to reporters about what went down. Here are three takeaways:

1. No decision on quarterback competition

Beamer was not quite ready to name a starting quarterback on Saturday. While many feel the favorite is redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers, Beamer said he wanted to watch the film, talk with his coaching staff and wait at least a few days to announced the pick.

And for those who think there’s no choice to be made, Beamer disagreed.

“I feel like we have multiple quarterbacks who I feel like we can win games with,” Beamer said. “And I mean that. When you talk about Davis (Beville) and Robby (Ashford) ... they’ve started SEC games.”

2. Rocket Sanders plays. Who did not?

Last week, a number of expected South Carolina starters did not participate in the scrimmage, a list headlined by wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders.

Sanders played on Saturday and, according to Beamer, looked like a pro.

Sanders, a transfer addition from Arkansas, missed all of the spring while recovering from shoulder surgery. USC held him out of last weekend’s scrimmage, but he did participate in the 7-on-7 sessions leading up to the latest scrimmage.

“We wanted him to get tackled. That happened some in practice this week where we tackled in practice and he got tackled a couple times,” Beamer said. “Then it happened today and I thought he looked great. Ran the ball hard.

“People don’t talk enough about him in pass protection — he’s really good in pass protection and that’s so critical at the running back position. He runs good routes in the passing game. He can catch. He’s just a really good, overall running back. We got him some carries there today and I thought he showed that he’s Rocket Sanders.”

Still, even with Sanders and Jacobs back on the field, the Gamecocks had some absences. Here were the guys who didn’t participate.

Edge Byan Thomas Jr.

TE Reid Mikeska

OL Jakai Moore

Edge Elijah Davis

TE Nick Elksnis

Beamer said he expects those guys will be back next week.

3. Freshmen will be a big part of this team

Beamer said he was recently trying to put together a preliminary travel roster, which can include 74 players for SEC games.

When asked about it, Beamer said there will be plenty of youngsters making the trip.

“There would be freshmen literally at every position,” Beamer said, “other than defensive tackle, who would be going on the trip at true freshmen.”