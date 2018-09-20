Gamecocks chase history as rest of OVC chases them

(STATS) - If Jacksonville State sweeps its Ohio Valley Conference schedule for the fifth straight season, it will set the FCS record for the most consecutive conference wins.

The Gamecocks have built the second-longest conference win streak, 32 in a row heading into what should be a routine OVC opener against Tennessee Tech on Saturday. As they begin eight straight weeks of conference action, they're seven behind Duquesne's record 39-game Metro Atlantic win streak from 1999-06.

The goal has to stay in the back of everybody's mind, however. Fifth-year coach John Grass, who's yet to lose a OVC game, but was the offensive coordinator when the streak began in Jacksonville State's final conference game in 2013, keeps his team's focus on the small picture rather than the big picture.

"You look at the success and failures of past, it doesn't have anything to do with your present team, so I think you kind of mess up when you do that," he said. "(The streak) is something we never talk about because that's all in the past. It has nothing to do with how we play on this Saturday. Every team has its own identity, its own chemistry, and they're responsible for getting better every week."

During the OVC streak, only six of the games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The average margin of win is over 22 points.

Nonetheless, there's a feeling around the conference that Jacksonville State is vulnerable because it's been forced to replace a handful of key seniors from last season. After the Gamecocks lost their season opener to North Carolina A&T, they fell out of the top 10 of the STATS FCS Top 25, ending a run of 59 straight appearances there. But they've since blown out Mississippi Valley State and returned at No. 10.

The likes of Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee State, Southeast Missouri and Murray State will get their shot at the Gamecocks with a home game, but the teams picked second (Austin Peay), third (UT Martin) and fourth (Eastern Illinois) in the conference's preseason coaches' poll have trips to Burgess-Snow Field.

All but Murray State, which has an open weekend, are playing their first OVC game on Saturday.

"Every game in conference is a rivalry game," Eastern Illinois coach Kim Dameron said, "because you either win and keep going or if you start losing conference games, you're completely out of the playoff picture and everything like that."

Austin Peay (2-1), ranked 24th in the FCS is considered the chief challenger to Jacksonville State's reign. While the Governors have turned their program around under Will Healy, they've lost all 11 meetings against the Gamecocks since returning to the conference in 2007, including 34-14 last year.

"Obviously, we're still at the point where we had a great year last year, but we're still not a 'program,'" Healy said. "To build a program, and to have a shot to be consistently in the hunt in this league, it starts with us in-state."

And that means focusing on Saturday's game at UT Martin. Austin Peay might be a week away from facing Jacksonville State, but no team can afford to look ahead.

The streaking Gamecocks have left no margin for error for everybody else in the conference race.