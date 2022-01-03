Gamecocks bounce back to score win over Mississippi State in SEC home opener

South Carolina has not lost consecutive SEC games since February 2013, and the Gamecocks were not about to let the home conference opener break that trend.

The No. 1 ranked Gamecocks were coming off a stunning road loss to Missouri on Thursday when they rebounded Sunday night with a convincing 80-68 victory over Mississippi State at the Colonial Life Arena in what was a replacement game for both teams on the schedule.

Zia Cooke shook off a recent shooting slump to score 18 points, Aliyah Boston recorded her eighth double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Victaria Saxton added 13 points to lead an overall balanced attack for the Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC). Destanni Henderson added a career-high 14 rebounds.

A late spurt to end the first half and quick start to the third quarter were enough to carry South Carolina. The Gamecocks scored the final six points of the first half to take a 45-35 lead at the break.

Cooke scored seven points in the opening four minutes of the third quarter to spearhead an 11-2 run that pushed the lead to 56-37. The lead was never less than 11 points the rest of the way.

South Carolina was originally slated to open its home portion of the SEC schedule against Ole Miss on Sunday. That game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of players for the Rebels.

Mississippi State had its SEC opener against Florida on Thursday postponed for the same reason. Kentucky then had to postpone its contest with the Bulldogs scheduled for Monday because of COVID-19 issues. That allowed the Gamecocks and Bulldogs to play on Sunday.

The game replaced the Mississippi State-South Carolina contest that was scheduled for Feb. 6.

Next South Carolina basketball game

Who: USC at LSU

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Watch: Streaming on SEC Network Plus