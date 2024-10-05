Gamecocks add coveted in-state WR recruit, former FSU commitment

Another day, another high profile in-state receiver commits to the South Carolina football program.

Rock Hill four–star senior receiver Malik Clark committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. He joins Jordon Gidron, who committed to USC on Friday and announced he was reclassifying to Class of 2025.

“First I did it for my city, now it is time to do it for my state,” Clark posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Clark is the Gamecocks’ fifth receiver commit for this year’s recruiting class and 21st overall commit. He has been committed to Florida State until this week.

But the Gamecocks didn’t stop recruiting him even after he committed to FSU in July.

Clark visited USC for the Akron game last month and will be at Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s showdown with No. 12 Ole Miss.

“The visit and atmosphere was electric,” Clark said after the Akron game. “The message has always been the same, that USC is home and I’m still wanted in Columbia.”

Heading into Friday, Clark has 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

South Carolina football 2025 commitments

Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023

Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9

Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10

Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12

Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21

Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8

Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10

Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11

Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12

AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14

Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14

Max Kelley (K) — committed June 15

Jaquavious Dodd (DL) — committed June 20

Kyler Farrow (LS) — committed June 22

Cutter Woods (QB) — committed June 24

Taeshawn Alston (DE) — committed June 25

Jaiden Braker (LB) — committed on July 6

Lex Cyrus (WR) — committed on July 11

Donovan Darden (DE/LB) — committed on July 15

Jordon Gidron (WR) — committed on Oct. 4

Malik Clark (WR) — committed on Oct. 5

This is breaking news and story will be updated.