Gamecocks add coveted in-state WR recruit, former FSU commitment
Another day, another high profile in-state receiver commits to the South Carolina football program.
Rock Hill four–star senior receiver Malik Clark committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon. He joins Jordon Gidron, who committed to USC on Friday and announced he was reclassifying to Class of 2025.
“First I did it for my city, now it is time to do it for my state,” Clark posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page.
Clark is the Gamecocks’ fifth receiver commit for this year’s recruiting class and 21st overall commit. He has been committed to Florida State until this week.
But the Gamecocks didn’t stop recruiting him even after he committed to FSU in July.
Clark visited USC for the Akron game last month and will be at Williams-Brice Stadium for Saturday’s showdown with No. 12 Ole Miss.
“The visit and atmosphere was electric,” Clark said after the Akron game. “The message has always been the same, that USC is home and I’m still wanted in Columbia.”
Heading into Friday, Clark has 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns.
South Carolina football 2025 commitments
Jayden Sellers (WR) — committed Oct. 26, 2023
Brian Rowe (WR) — committed April 9
Damarcus Leach (DB) — committed April 10
Anthony Addison (DE) — committed April 12
Caleb Williams (DE) — committed April 21
Jaquel Holman (ATH) — committed June 8
Kobby Sakyi-Prah (DE) — committed June 10
Chris Hatfield (DB/WR) — committed June 11
Preston Douglas (TE) — committed June 12
AJ Holloway (LB) — committed June 14
Shedrick Sarratt (OL) — committed June 14
Max Kelley (K) — committed June 15
Jaquavious Dodd (DL) — committed June 20
Kyler Farrow (LS) — committed June 22
Cutter Woods (QB) — committed June 24
Taeshawn Alston (DE) — committed June 25
Jaiden Braker (LB) — committed on July 6
Lex Cyrus (WR) — committed on July 11
Donovan Darden (DE/LB) — committed on July 15
Jordon Gidron (WR) — committed on Oct. 4
Malik Clark (WR) — committed on Oct. 5
This is breaking news and story will be updated.
FIRST I DID IT FOR MY CITY NOW ITS TIME TO DO IT FOR MY STATE @CoachBirch93 @CoachSBeamer @coachfurrey @P_Ellsworth_USC @GamecockFB @Coach_AcWhaley @2sixTrainingLLC @coachmcgowens18 pic.twitter.com/EAnGbRaFeA
— Malik Clark (@malikgocrxzy) October 5, 2024