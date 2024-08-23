There’s a new Gamecock wearing No. 1 after Ahmari Huggins-Bruce’s departure

South Carolina football announced some jersey number changes ahead of next week’s season opener.

Quarterback Robby Ashford will be wearing No. 1 (instead of No. 4), while receiver Tyshawn Russell is switching from No. 22 to No. 4. Receiver Ahmari-Huggins Bruce was listed as No. 1 on the roster, but Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer confirmed Thursday that the former Dillon High standout is no longer with the team.

Huggins-Bruce is expected to transfer back to Louisville, where he was his first three years before landing at USC in January.

Ashford wore No. 9 at Auburn last season and is in his first season with the Gamecocks after transferring. He will be the backup to quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who was announced as the team’s starter for the opener against ODU on Aug. 31. Ashford wore No. 16 at Hoover High in Alabama.

Russell is in his second season at USC. He appeared in 10 games last season as a freshman and caught five passes for 81 yards, including a 50-yarder against Furman.