Gamecock great Elliott Fry returning to NFL, report says

South Carolina’s all-time leading scorer has landed back on an NFL roster.

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Gamecock kicker Elliott Fry to the team’s practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pellisaro. This will be Fry’s second stint with Atlanta.

Fry spent time on the team’s practice squad last year and also appeared in one game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night football. He hit a field goal and was 1-of-2 on extra points.

Atlanta opens up its season on Sunday against Philadelphia.

“The #Falcons are signing kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad, per source,” Pellisaro posted Friday to Twitter. “Fry can punt, too. He was Atlanta’s versatile contingency plan in 2020, and now is back again in the ongoing COVID era.”

In addition to Atlanta, Fry also played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Fry was cut by Tampa Bay on Sept. 1, 2020 after the team signed another former Gamecock Ryan Succop.

In 2016, Fry became South Carolina’s top scorer with 359 points. Current USC kicker Parker White has a chance to break that record this year.

Fry was the top kicker from 2013-2016, playing in the final year of the Gamecocks’ run of 11-win seasons, going through the end of the Steve Spurrier era and start of the Will Muschamp’s tenure.