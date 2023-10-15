Gamecock great DJ Swearinger offers a solution for USC’s ailing pass defense

D.J. Swearinger, one of the more beloved safeties in program history, offered his suggestions to help out a struggling South Carolina pass defense.

“So I need to go be the Dc (defensive coordinator) at South Carolina frfr huh?! Obviously!!” Swearinger posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday night after South Carolina’s 41-39 home loss to Florida. “This is w 0 disrespect cuz I’m behind 21 & 1 (Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith) 1000 percent…but these guys should be in better positions to show their skills at SAFETY. They shouldn’t be in coverage on the slot every other snap. Change it up plz.”

Swearinger played under coach Steve Spurrier before a nine-year career in the NFL. The former Gamecock is among the former players who have expressed frustration on social media with the way South Carolina’s defense has played this season.

The Gamecocks came into Saturday’s game against Florida ranked 118th out of 130th nationally in total defense. South Carolina gave up 494 yards to the Gators, including 423 passing to quarterback Graham Mertz.

South Carolina’s opponents are averaging 321.7 passing per game this season. Florida on Saturday had 11 passing plays of 15 yards or more.

Swearinger wasn’t the only former Gamecock frustrated with USC’s defensive performance on Saturday. Defensive back Isaiah Johnson and defensive lineman Gerald Dixon Jr. also expressed concern over the Gamecocks’ defense and offered suggestions.

“Playing man on the slot every play as a safety is 100% insane,” Johnson said on X. “There should be a blitz rush sacking the quarterback every time (they’re) guarding a slot if that’s the case.”

Dixon went on to say through a social media post that USC fans deserve a better performance on the field.

“Gamecock Nation don’t deserve this… Our fans ride for us and this is what we put on display,” Dixon said.