Gamecock basketball point guard great Jackie Gilloon has died

Former South Carolina men’s basketball guard Jackie Gilloon, 65, has died.

The Gamecocks men’s basketball program on Thursday confirmed Gilloon’s passing in a social media post. The cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

The six-foot New Jersey native and Memorial High School graduate is considered one the greatest point guards in Gamecocks history. He played for legendary USC coach Frank McGuire, and his playing style often drew comparisons to “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

A former USC media guide bio called him “one of the most heavily recruited players” on the East Coast.

Gilloon (1975-78) is first in USC history in assists average (5.08), second all-time in total assists (533), fifth in most assists in a season with 156 in 1976, which was also the second-best average in a single season (6.5) and tied for ninth most games played (105).

Gilloon set a school record for most assists in a game when he tallied 17 against Georgia Southern on Feb. 28, 1976 as well as the record for second-most assists in a game (16) for his performances against Villanova, which occurred a few weeks prior to the Georgia Southern contest.

Additionally, the former guard is etched in history with the second- and third-most steals in a season with 37 (1976-77) and 31 (1977-78). He’s one of the Gamecocks’ 1,000-point scorers, ending his career with 1,027 points while averaging 9.8 during his time on the hardwood.