Game on. Whether you like Xbox or Nintendo Switch, these are the best video games of 2022

Marc Saltzman
·6 min read

Let's not mince words: 2022 was a tough year for many.

From higher costs due to inflation to surging RSV cases and new COVID-19 variants to school shootings and polarizing politics, the last 12 months have been a challenging one for many millions of Americans.

Perhaps it's no surprise, video games remain so popular, says the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), as a positive outlet for escapism, socializing over multiplayer matches, and a cathartic way to unwind after a tough day.

The video game trade group’s 2022 Essential Facts About the Video Game Industry says about two-thirds of Americans, or about 215.5 million people, play video games today, of which 88 percent say because it relieves stress.

Thankfully, it was an extraordinarily good year for new content.

If you're shopping for a gamer on your gift list – or heck, something to treat yourself – consider one of the following console and/or PC titles, divided into various age groups.

Best games for kids

Great for kids to play with friends and family, the latest in the LEGO Star Wars franchise is a humorous take on the iconic Star Wars films. It offers a ton of replayability, too.
Great for kids to play with friends and family, the latest in the LEGO Star Wars franchise is a humorous take on the iconic Star Wars films. It offers a ton of replayability, too.

♦ LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment; from $29; for PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC)

Fusing two monstrous brands – LEGO and Star Wars – the latest from TT Games (Traveller's Tales) is an ambitious playthrough of all nine Star Wars saga films.

Featuring hundreds of playable (good and evil) characters from throughout the galaxy, you're tasked with completing many missions, across several planets, moons and starships, along with a variety of vehicles to commandeer – and in more open environments than in previous LEGO Star Wars titles. Created using digital bricks, you'll battles baddies, solve puzzles, build objects, and engage in intense intergalactic dogfights.

Kids and kids at heart will fall for the charm of this polished and fun (and funny) game, which also features hidden collectibles and Easter eggs.

♦ Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo: from $39; for Nintendo Switch)

If it wasn't exciting enough to lay hands on an all-new Kirby game this year (Kirby and the Forgotten Land), Nintendo Switch Sports is a collection of sports-related games.

Using the motion-sensing technology built into the Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo Switch Sports challenges you to virtually play Soccer, Tennis, Bowling, Volleyball, Badminton, Chambara (Swordplay), and, as of this week, Golf, too, whether you’re looking for a workout by yourself or better yet, with friends on the same system or competing online.

As you may recall, Nintendo Switch lets you play on the portable device’s 6.2-inch screen or when inserted into its dock (included) and connected to a big-screen television.

Nintendo Switch Sports also supports the Leg Strap accessory (included with the $49 physical copy of the game) to kick the ball in a Soccer shootout.

♦ OlliOlli World (Private Division; from $18; for PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC)

The divine Skate Wizard, Chiffon, is looking for a successor, and so you're working your way across the vast Radlandia to sharpen your skateboarding skills and hope to fill this role and achieve "Gnarvana."

This is the silly premise behind OlliOlli World, a story-based skateboarding arcade game that folds in colorful cartoon characters, five large locations, platforming elements, and a huge emphasis on customization.

Points earned for accomplishing missions and performing sick stunts earns rewards, such as new clothing, skateboards, sticks, and other items and upgrades.

The game features more than 100 moves to master, and along with the main game there is a Sandbox mode, the option to compete with others across the globe, and you'll be rewarded for exploration as there are alternate paths, secrets, and side quests.

Honorable mentions for kids' games: Nintendo's "Pokémon: Legends: Arceus, EA Sports' FIFA 23 and NHL 23, and Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Best games for teens

Who knew being a cat would be so much fun? Though in Stray, for PlayStation and PC, it can be quite challenging, too. This unique adventure is a near purrrr-fect game.
Who knew being a cat would be so much fun? Though in Stray, for PlayStation and PC, it can be quite challenging, too. This unique adventure is a near purrrr-fect game.

♦ Stray (Annapurna Interactive; from $29.99; for PS4/PS5, and Windows PC)

Imagine roaming a futuristic world as a stray cat, and you'll get a sense what it's like playing Stray, a unique and innovative interactive entertainment experience for tweens and teens.

Rely on stealth, smarts, feline reflexes and your nine lives to reunite with your family, and also unravel an ancient mystery tied to this decrepit cybercity. Solve puzzles, evade dangerous threats, and carefully navigate through several indoor and outdoor environments.

Created by French developer BlueTwelve Studio, the protagonist also befriends a small flying drone companion, B-12, to help escape the city unscathed.

Also for PS4 and PS5, Sony Interactive Entertainment's Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel that transports you to a lush post-apocalyptic world, where you'll interacting with memorable characters and fight against monstrous machines.

♦ Grounded (Xbox Game Studios; $39.99; for Xbox One/Series S/X, Windows PC and Cloud)

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded can best be described as a "survival adventure" about a group of friends who wake up in a cave to discover they've been shrunk down to the size of ants, and must stay alive while making their way through a perilous suburban backyard.

Played solo or in multiplayer mode, assume the role of one of four characters -- Max, Willow, Hoops, and Pete – who must traverse dangerous ecosystems, craft and upgrade items (armor, weapons), avoid death by creatures (like spiders, bees, and dust mites), while relying on other bugs for help.

Played from a first- and third-person perspective, Grounded is one of the best games of 2022.

Honorable mentions for teen games: Ubisoft's "Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope," Devolver Digital's "Return to Monkey Island," and Crows Crows Crows' "Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe."

Best games for adults

One of the most memorable games of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is a single-player PlayStation exclusive that fuses a great story, intense action, and exceptional production quality.
One of the most memorable games of the year, God of War: Ragnarök is a single-player PlayStation exclusive that fuses a great story, intense action, and exceptional production quality.

♦ God of War Ragnarök (Sony Interactive Entertainment; from $59; for PS4/PS5)

A stellar sequel to God of War (2018), this single-player action game once again stars Kratos, who sets out on an epic journey, armed with his trusty battle axe and double-chained blades, as well as new weapons like a magical spear, versatile shield, and bow and arrow (when playing as Kratos' son, Atreus).

Along with tense fighting sequences against new enemy types and boss characters (and with an emphasis on combo-based combat), this retelling of Norse mythology folds in some puzzle-solving and role-playing game (RPG) elements, too.

It's a "must-play" title for PlayStation owners.

Dark, deep and divine, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is a fantasy role-playing game for one or more players. Released back in February for multiple consoles and Windows PC, it became one of the best-selling games of 2022.
Dark, deep and divine, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is a fantasy role-playing game for one or more players. Released back in February for multiple consoles and Windows PC, it became one of the best-selling games of 2022.

♦ Elden Ring (Bandai Namco; from $59; for PS4/PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Windows PC)

One of the year's best – and best-selling – games is an action-heavy RPG directed by FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and written by George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones, and several other fantasy books).

Considered a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls games, this dark adventure is about deciphering the mysteries of the Elden Ring’s power, by exploring lands (on foot or horseback), encountering friends and adversaries (many with unique personalities, backgrounds, and motivations), dueling against frightful creatures, and wading through complex (and often interconnected) dungeons.

Played alone or online, you can create and evolve your character by exploring various skills and traits, weapons, magical abilities, and more.

Honorable mentions for "mature" games: Activision's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (2022) and "Call Of Duty: Warzone 2," and Techland's "Dying Light 2 Stay Human."

Follow Marc on Twitter for his "Tech Tip of the Day" posts: @marc_saltzman. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out podcast. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Top video games 2022: Picks for Xbox, Switch, PlayStation, PC and more

Latest Stories

  • PEOPLE Picks 12 Photos That Defined the Year

    Rihanna left her $9,000 vintage Chanel jacket wide open on a Jan. 28 stroll in N.Y.C. to announce she was pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Immediately fashion searches spiked for pink-padded coats, ripped blue jeans and pearl necklaces. On Aug. 4, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who had traveled to Moscow to compete for a Russian basketball team, was found guilty of smuggling illegal cannabis in her luggage and given the harsh sentence of nine years in prison.

  • Forget falsies! Milk Makeup's Volumizing Mascara is where it's at — and it's on sale

    "This is the best mascara I've ever used, no lie."

  • A mysterious blast of light is a black hole pointing straight at Earth, scientists say

    A mysterious and incredibly intense blast of visible light that came towards Earth came from a black hole that is pointing straight at us, astronomers have said. The discovery marks the furthest such event that scientists have ever said, as well as being the first time that astronomers have detected one using visible light. The latter was only possible because the jet is pointing almost directly at Earth.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Burakovsky's OT goal gives Kraken wild 9-8 win over Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season. Burakovsky scored on the power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the second six-game winning streak in franchise history. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann each had two goals in the highest-scoring game of the Kraken’s two-year existence. Alex Wennberg, Daniel Sprong and Oliver Bjo

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts' status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before. Pitts, a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, sustained a knee injury in a Nov. 20 win over the Bears when tackled low. He was placed on injured reserve amid reports that he has sustained a torn MCL and would need surg

  • MacKinnon, Compher score 2 apiece, Avs beat Sabres 6-4

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher scored two goals apiece to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. MacKinnon added three assists and Compher had two helpers for the Avalanche, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado, and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves. “He’s the leader for us every night and drives the bus, and he did it again tonight,” Compher said about MacKinnon

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Senators, Alex Formenton fail to reach contract agreement before RFA deadline

    The Ottawa Senators failed to agree to a contract extension with forward Alex Formenton ahead of the NHL's Dec. 1 deadline for unsigned restricted free agents.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin scored twice — and made history in the process — as the Washington Capitals topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. He now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Anthony Mantha added a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-11-3), while John Carlson and Martin Fehervary also scored. Nils Hoglander replied for the Canucks (9-11-3), who saw their three-game win streak snapped. Washington's Dary Kuemper stopped 31-of-32 shots and Spenc

  • Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a five-game homestand by ending its third double-digit skid in less than 12 months. Noah Dobson scored for the Islanders, who had won four in a row. The rebuilding Flyers won seven of their first 12 games u