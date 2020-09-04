A Game Of Thrones themed attraction is opening in the UK

From Cosmopolitan

Game Of Thrones might have come to an end, but the legacy is going to live on with a new themed attraction in the UK. Exciting!



Regardless of what you thought of the ending (ahem), GoT fans will be happy to hear of a new £24million immersive experience, similar to that of the Warner Bros. Harry Potter studio in Watford.

View photos Photo credit: HBO Game Of Thrones studio tour More

According to reports, iconic sets including the Map Room, Dragonstone’s Throne Room, Castle Black’s Mess Room, Cersei’s Courtyard in King’s Landing, and the famous Winterfell will be on display in all their glory for fans to enjoy.

Plans for the forthcoming studio tour were announced in 2019, but project has only just given the green light by local authorities. The attraction will be located inside the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

Speaking of the new studio, Jeff Peters, HBO vice president of licensing and retail, told Northern Ireland Screen: "It is our sincere pleasure to announce the first attraction from the Game of Thrones Legacy project in Northern Ireland.

"Some of the most iconic scenes from Game of Thrones were filmed at Linen Mill Studios. Our fans will soon have an opportunity to visit and see the work of the show’s incredible crew in the museum setting it deserves."

As well as the iconic sets, the tour will also feature costumes and props from the series, as well as a 'makeup and prosthetics shop' as well as a restaurant 'designed to replicate the studio catering experience'.

There's no word on when the studio tour will be ready for visitors, but we will be queueing around the block to see inside.

