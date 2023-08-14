Game of Thrones star's new movie disappoints with soft box office debut

Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham's new movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter has sadly had a weak box office debut.

Based on Bram Stoker's Dracula, the horror film expands the chapter in which the vampire's coffin is transported across the sea, and all sorts of gruesome murders happen as the crew learn of the monster they are carrying.

As well as Cunningham, the film also stars Oppenheimer's David Dastmalchian, Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins, and The Fall's Aisling Franciosi.

Despite glowing praise from The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro and legendary horror writer Stephen King (if not reviewers), The Last Voyage of the Demeter didn't do very well in its opening weekend.

Variety reports that the film debuted in fifth place at the box office, which isn't necessarily too bad on its own, until you look at the numbers.

The film made just $6.5 million over its first weekend. In fourth place was The Meg 2: The Trench, which made almost double the takings in its second weekend, with $12.7 million.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was in third place, also in its second weekend of release, where it earned $15.7 million.

Unsurprisingly, the two top films of the weekend were Oppenheimer in second place, and Barbie leading the pack. Christopher Nolan's World War II biopic made another $18.8 million, while Barbie added another $33.7 million to its total.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter has a reported budget of $45 million, and if we go by the oft-cited rule that a film needs to make double its budget to break even at the box office, this really isn't a good start.

The film was set to be released this month in the UK, but currently does not have a release date. Could it perform well enough here to at least break even?

