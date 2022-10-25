'Game Of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Makes Admission About Its Ending

HBO

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending.

Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.

'You know, I rewatched it all recently,' she said. 'It definitely fell off at the end.'

Helen Sloan/HBO

The actress however added that she thought Thrones started off incredibly strong, continuing: 'But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story.'

Williams isn't the first Game of Thrones actor to share their honest thoughts over the show's divisive ending. Conleth Hill, who played spymaster Varys, previously revealed his frustrations at how his character was written in the latter seasons.

'That's been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more,' he said in 2019. 'That's fine. It's the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating.'

HBO

However, Tyrion Lannister actor Peter Dinklage has been more supportive of the final season, dismissing backlash from the fans.

'They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it's fiction. There's dragons in it. Move on,' he said in an interview with The New York Times.

Meanwhile, sister show House of the Dragon's season one finale 'The Black Queen' premiered this weekend, days after being leaked online.

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray. House of the Dragon season one airs on Sundays on HBO, and on Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

You Might Also Like