“Game of Thrones” Star Maisie Williams Brings Dramatic New Look to “New Look” Carpet

The 26-year-old actress arrived to the red carpet in a bold black monochromatic look

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Maisie Williams at Florence Gould Hall on February 12, 2024 in New York, New York.

Maisie Williams revamped French fashion designer Christian Dior's signature silhouette.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones alum, 26, arrived at the premiere of her new series, The New Look, in a bold look.

Williams paid homage to the series’ inspiration, Christian Dior, and arrived in the designer’s “New Look” signature style — which includes a cinched waist, small curved shoulders and a voluminous skirt.

She wore a black leather dress that included an exaggerated shawl effect that draped across her shoulders and wrapped across her waist. The dress’s skirt was a midi-length A-line dress with a full skirt.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Maisie Williams on February 12, 2024 in New York, New York.

The actress’ monochromatic look included a pair of black tights, sheer pleated gloves, a pair of velvet pointed-toe heels and a leather beret.

Williams was free of jewelry except for one pair of dangle diamond earrings. Her glam was also understated with a simple soft bronze eye shadow look and deep maroon matte lipstick.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Maisie Williams on February 12, 2024 in New York, New York.

Williams wasn’t the only one to arrive at the premiere in a showstopping hat. Her costars Juliette Binoche and Todd A. Kessler also appeared in statement headpieces. Kessler, 52, wore a small black bowler hat. Binoche, 59, wore a wide-brim cartwheel hat and matched Williams with a pair of long black leather gloves.

Both women paid tribute to the “New Look,” and Binoche wore a dress that also had rounded shoulders that resembled the silhouette of a shawl, but her dress was maxi-length and form-fitting, slightly deviating from the brand’s notable style.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Maisie Williams, Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Glenn Close, Todd A. Kessler and Claes Bang on February 12, 2024 in New York, New York.

Glenn Close also arrived in another significant Dior silhouette. The actress, 76, wore a black structured blazer with a full pleated skirt — and her own pair of leather black gloves.

The three women were photographed with costars Kessler, Ben Mendelsohn, John Malkovich and Claes Bang.

The ensemble stars in the upcoming AppleTV+ series, which follows designers Christian Dior (Mendelsohn), Coco Chanel (Binoche), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin) and Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes) as they launch modern fashion amid World War II. Williams stars as Chrisitan Dior’s younger sister, Catherine, and Malkovich stars as Lucien Lelong.

apple tv+ Maisie Williams in "The New Look."

Williams revealed in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that she shaved her head and lost about 25 pounds for her role. The process of losing weight was supervised by a team of medical professionals who regularly monitored her heart rate and administered blood tests.

She also shared that as a result, her sleep cycles were impacted, and she suffered from nightmares that led the actress to feel much like Catherine, a WWII French resistance fighter.

The New Look premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 14 on AppleTV+.

