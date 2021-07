Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson to join Doctor Who

Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is to join the cast of Doctor Who.

The actor will join the BBC sci-fi programme later this year.

He will play Vinder, a recurring character who will join forces with the Doctor and her companions Yaz and Dan.

Jacob Anderson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Anderson said: “The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said, ‘I don’t want to go’, I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse.

“Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled, but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool.”

Anderson has also starred in Broadchurch and Skins, and has also appeared in theatre productions including King Lear at the Young Vic and War Horse at the National Theatre.