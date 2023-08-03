Game of Thrones star on being "inconsolable" over show's "rushed" ending

Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill has opened up on how "frustrated" he felt with how the last two seasons of the show unfolded.

The actor, who played Master of Whisperers Lord Varys, appeared in all eight seasons of the hit HBO shows based on the series of novels by George R R Martin.

The final season of the fantasy show proved divisive between fans, with many branding it "rushed" and slating the character progression of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, who brought about Varys' end when she ordered her dragon to torch him as he attempts to rally support for Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne.

Like fans, Hill also felt the ending to the multi-award-winning show had been rushed, and it left him feeling "inconsolable" he revealed in a recent interview.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Related: House of the Dragon season 2 - everything you need to know

"I felt that last series was a bit rushed," he told The Times. "I was inconsolable, but now I'm fine about it. I thought I'd done something wrong. Right up until the last two seasons, I had no complaints at all."

Four years since the show's controversial finale, Hill opened up on his character's demise and how it left him feeling "frustrated".

"I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn't the all-knowing character he had been. I think the writers wanted to do one thing to end it and the studio HBO wanted to do another," he continued.

Helen Sloan/HBO

Related: Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel lands new TV role



It's not the first time the star has aired his thoughts on the direction Game of Thrones went in, previously speaking to Entertainment Weekly about how he felt Varys "dropped off the edge" from season 6 six onwards.

"It just felt like after season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can't complain because it's six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that's when it changed for me a little," he said.



Story continues

"I'm not dissatisfied on the whole. It sounds like I am. But it's been brilliant."

Game of Thrones seasons 1-8 are available on DVD and Blu-ray. House of the Dragon airs on HBO in the US, and on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

You Might Also Like