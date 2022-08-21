‘Game of Thrones’ Seasons Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes Scores (Photos)

“Game of Thrones” captivated audiences from 2011-2019. The fantasy drama dominated television screens for eight seasons, each with around ten episodes until the penultimate and final seasons, which both landed under ten. Based on the books by George R. R. Martin, “Game of Thrones” will gain more context when its prequel show “House of the Dragon,” based on Martin’s “Fire and Blood,” lands on HBO Aug. 21.

The new series focuses on the House of Targaryen. Daenarys’ ancestors become involved in a civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons before Houses Stark, Lannister, etc. put in their bids for the Iron Throne. Matt Smith will play Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryan, the first-born child and older sister of Daemon. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) rules, along with his Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto.

In honor of dragons returning to HBO in the form of Martin’s bloody and competitive storytelling, we’ve rounded up all eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Find out which won the Iron Throne and which has to be banished to The Wall below.