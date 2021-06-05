‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ Is ‘Looking Spectacular,’ HBO Chief Says

One question follows HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys gets everywhere he goes: What’s up with all those “Game of Thrones” spinoffs?

Bloys told Variety that he has been surprised by the number of people who believe that there are multiple “GOT”-related series in active production. For the record, “House of the Dragon,” a prequel that takes place 300 years before the events depicted in “GOT,” is the only spinoff that is real so far. “GOT” author George R.R. Martin is helping to oversee development on at least six other projects, including an animated series.

” ‘House of the Dragon is the only one shooting,” Bloys says. “All the other ones are in various stages of development. People may think we have 10 series shooting at the moment. There’s one that will be on the air in 2022. We’ll see how the other scripts come along.”

“Dragon” is now filming in England, led by showrunner/executive producer Ryan J. Condal and director/executive producer Migel Sapochnik, a “GOT” alum. Bloys wasn’t giving out any spoilers but he likes what he’s seen of the dailies so far. “It looks spectacular,” he said. “The cast that (Sapochnik) and Ryan have put together looks good.”

“Dragon” is based on Martin’s novel “Fire & Blood,” a companion to the “Song of Ice and Fire” novels that were the basis for “GOT.” The prequel will follow the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who fought for the throne after the death of their father Viserys I. The Dance of the Dragons pits Westeros’ great houses — including the Lannisters and Starks — against each other and resulted in the death of House Targaryen’s most powerful dragons. Soon after the war, they would go extinct until Daenerys Targaryen would give birth to three dragons three centuries later.

“GOT” was steered for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019 by showrunners/executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The pair were famously protective of the franchise. But they have now handed the keys to the kingdom to the “Dragon” team after signing a $200 million production pact with an HBO rival.

Benioff and Weiss “have been entirely hands off” on “Dragon,” Bloys said. “They’re off working at Netflix.”

