Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage Criticises 'Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs' Remake

Peter Dinklage has criticised Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, questioning the progressive credentials of the studio.

The new movie is set to star West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the main role, alongside Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

However, the Game of Thrones star has admitted he was 'taken aback' by the fact that Disney touted the casting of a Latina lead while also making a 'backwards story about dwarves'.

'Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,' he told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

'But you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you're doing there. It makes no sense to me.

'You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f***ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together... Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough.

'They were so proud of that. All love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing, but I'm just like, "What are you doing?"'

Dinklage added: 'I think also, if you tell the story of Snow White with the most f***ed up cool, progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in. But, I just don't know.'

The star went on to lament the fact that 'people don't take risks' these days in Hollywood, while host Maron highlighted the lack of a 'community movement'.

Disney has since responded in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter): 'To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.'

The remake is set to be helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb, with Andrew Burnap set to play the male lead role.



