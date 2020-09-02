Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington among guest stars for Criminal series two

Kit Harington, Sharon Horgan, Sophie Okonedo and Kunal Nayyar have been revealed as guest stars for the second series of Criminal.

The anthology series is set within the walls of an interrogation room and in each episode a team of investigators grill suspects who are accused of a grievous crime.

The new series will see the team tackle four new cases and four new suspects, with Line Of Duty actress Rochenda Sandall, The A Word star Lee Ingleby and A Suitable Boy’s Shubham Saraf reprising their roles as Vanessa Warren, Tony Myerscough and Kyle Petit, alongside Katherine Kelly as Natalie Hobbs.

The first series boasted guest stars including David Tennant and Hayley Atwell, while for the second outing Game Of Thrones star Harington, Catastrophe’s Horgan, Hotel Rwanda actress Okonedo and The Big Bang Theory star Nayyar will fall under suspicion.

The trailer for the series shows Harington dressed in a suit, without a tie, telling the investigators: “Nice and simple, let me tell you everything that happened, everything that I can remember, in order.”

Each of the suspects appears to buckle under the pressure of interrogation, as police work against the clock to secure confessions.

– The second series of Criminal will launch on Netflix on September 16.