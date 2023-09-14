Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon in new look at Viagra drama for BBC

BBC

The BBC has released some new first-look images of Men Up, an upcoming TV drama about the Wales medical trials for what would later become known as Viagra.

Inspired by true events, Men Up follows the lives of five men who take part in the trial in Swansea in 1994.

Written by Matthew Barry (Industry, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Men Up boasts an ensemble cast which includes Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, A Discovery of Witches' Paul Rhys and Killing Eve's Alexandra Roach.

The newly released images offer a closer look at the protagonists, while additional plot details have been revealed.

BBC

Related: First look at Game of Thrones star as The Artful Dodger in new Dickens adaptation

Rheon plays Meurig, yearning to reignite the spark in his marriage to Ffion (Roach) but unable to talk to her about his issues.

Rhys plays Tommy, a gay man who conceals his sexuality because the trial was set up for straight sex. He joins the trial, encouraged by his friend and clinical nurse Moira Davies (Joanna Page).

House of the Dragon's Steffan Rhodri portrays Colin, a crossword puzzles lover who lives an isolated life after his wife's death. He thinks he's found the one in Teresa (Lisa Palfrey), his phone pal from the Lonely Hearts column. But things take a turn when she asks to meet in person as it's been so long since he's been with a woman.

BBC

Related: Game of Thrones star's new movie confirms release date with new trailer

Peetham 'Pete' Shah (Phaldut Sharma) lives the picture perfect middle-class existence. A nice job, a wonderful wife in Alys (Alexandria Riley), who has discovered new appetites hosting lingerie and sex toy parties. Blaming his impotency, he sees an easy fix in this tiny white pill (which didn't become blue until much later).

Finally, Eddie (Mark Lewis Jones) is a seemingly strong man who hides his own vulnerabilities and joins the trial determined to please his wife.

Cast is rounded out by Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk, The Pact), Nathan Sussex (It's A Sin, Hollyoaks), Dyfan Dwyfor (A Very English Scandal, Requiem) and Katy Wix (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats).

Story continues

Men Up will air on BBC One and be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.



You Might Also Like