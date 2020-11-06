Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke to star in new Terry Pratchett animation

From Digital Spy

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is set to lend her voice to upcoming animation The Amazing Maurice.

Based on Terry Pratchett's 2001 book The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, which is a part of his iconic Discworld series, the film has also lined up the likes of Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville, Harry Potter star David Thewlis, Yesterday's Himesh Patel and The King's Man actor Gemma Arterton to feature.

Clarke will voice fairytale-loving Malicia, while Hugh Laurie (The Personal History of David Copperfield) brings the titular ginger tomcat to life. Laurie's tomcat befriends a pipe-playing kid and a bunch of rats to help him carry out, what he believes to be, the perfect money-making scam.

Toby Genkel (A Stork's Journey) and Florian Westermann, who previously worked with the former on Two by Two, direct the movie. The movie will be released by Sky Cinema in the UK sometime in 2022.

"The Amazing Maurice is a fantastic story from a legendary author, and I couldn't think of a better tale to bring to life as an animated film for all the family," Sarah Knight, director of Sky Cinema and acquisitions at Sky UK and Ireland, said in a statement.

"I'm excited to work with Ulysses Filmproduktion and Cantilever Media to bring this exclusive new movie to Sky Cinema audiences in 2022."

