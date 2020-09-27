Game of Thrones body double to audition in next episode of Little Mix’s The Search

An actor and singer who played Emilia Clarke’s body double in Game of Thrones will be among the auditionees on Little Mix’s new talent show, The Search.

Rosie Mac, 23, previously auditioned on The X-Factor in 2016 but was forced to pull out after a car accident.

She will appear in tonight’s episode of The Search, where contestants attempt to impress Little Mix enough to be become part of their mixed group.

The debut episode, which aired on Saturday 26 September, saw Little Mix assembling a boyband.

Members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson are using their considerable experience as one of the world’s biggest girl groups to find the next big pop band.

They will mentor the groups themselves and hopefully find a band to support them on their Confetti tour in 2021.

In a review of The Search, The Independent praised Little Mix for their “kinder” approach to TV singing contests.

“The X Factor’s stock-in-trade has too often been the humiliation of its auditionees, many of whom are invited on the show precisely because they can’t sing,” the review said.

“But Little Mix are clear from the off that they’re looking for real talent. While each episode involves a mixed bag of singing abilities, the show never feels cruel for airing them.”

The review also commended the group for their hosting skills, comparing them to a “younger, savvier Loose Women”.

“They flirt, crack jokes, and send themselves up rather than adopt the aloofness of Cowell and his X Factor judges,” the review said.

“They also offer proper feedback on each performance, instead of vague platitudes or criticisms – although Jade does a superb Louis Walsh impression in the second episode.”

The Search continues on Sunday 27 September, 6.45pm on BBC One.

