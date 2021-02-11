‘Game Of Thrones’ Actress Alleges Marilyn Manson Physical And Psychological Abuse

Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco has come forward with allegations of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of Marilyn Manson, whom she dated in 2011.

Bianco joins Evan Rachel Wood and five other women in alleging abuse by Bryan Warner, aka Marilyn Manson.

Today, Bianco detailed to the Cut about what Manson did to her during the months she lived with him.

She claimed Manson inflicted cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body, including cutting her torso with a knife. “I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it,” Bianco said. “It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety.”

Bianco met the singer in 2009 when she was cast in a unreleased Manson music video. Following Manson’s divorce from Dita Von Teese, the two became involved.

Bianco was a star in Manson’s Lewis Carroll-inspired film Phantasmagoria. But her work visa was dependent on that project, and worried that leaving Manson meant her visa privileges would be sabotaged, so she stayed with him despite the abuse.

While with Manson, Bianco’s Game of Thrones scenes premiered. She played a prostitute, and she claimed Manson would repeatedly replay the sex scene for guests in order to humiliate her.

“I think I would have made excuses for him,” Bianco told the Cut. “I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable.”

Eventually, she fled while Warner was sleeping, she said.

“I basically felt like a prisoner,” Bianco said. “I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet.”

The “breaking point” for Bianco came after Manson chased her with an axe, she claimed.

Bianco and Wood have both supported the Phoenix Act, which extended California’s statute of limitations on domestic violence by five years. Bianco testified to the California senate but did not mention Manson by name. The law passed in 2020.

Warner has called the claims by various women “horrible distortions of reality,” and said his intimate relationships “have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”

