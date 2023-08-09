Game of Thrones actor texted Kit Harington about joining Jon Snow spin-off: ' Better Call Davos '

Davos Seaworth is looking for a return ship to Westeros.

Liam Cunningham, who played the character on Game of Thrones, seems very open to bringing back the Onion Knight. While discussing his upcoming Dracula-inspired film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, the actor said he reached out to the hit series' star Kit Harington about the possibility of Davos joining the forthcoming Jon Snow spin-off series.

"I did send [Kit] a text saying, 'Better Call Davos,'" Cunningham joked to Den of Geek, referencing the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul.

He continued, "I haven't heard anything back. You probably know more than I do. I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!"

Davos became a mainstay on Game of Thrones with a run as the Hand of sort-of King Stannis Baratheon (Stephen John Dillane) before becoming an advisor to Harington's Snow in the show's final seasons.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin confirmed in 2022 that he and HBO were in the early stages of developing a Jon Snow–based spin-off starring Harington. "It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," Martin wrote of the series, which has the working title Snow.

In the Game of Thrones finale, Snow (a.k.a. Aegon Targaryen) was exiled to the North, and we briefly see him with a band of wildlings and his direwolf, Ghost. The move was his punishment for having killed Queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who was his lover and aunt.

Cunningham told Den of Geek that he considers Game of Thrones to be a lot like Star Wars, in that it has the potential to live on for many years.

"I think Game of Thrones is one of those things that after each decade, people are going to discover as if the previous decade had forgotten it," he said. "I think it's going to be rediscovered. I think it's a bit like Dracula. Dracula gets rediscovered and reinterpreted every few years. Star Wars has been going on forever, and some of them have been great quality, and some of them not so great. It's a world that people are fascinated with, and long may it continue."

While Cunningham is excited by the possibility of reprising his role as Davos, the Snow show isn't a done deal yet. If the project falls apart, it wouldn't be the first Game of Thrones spin-off that went into development without making it to series.

