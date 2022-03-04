Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl dies at the age of 68

Game Of Thrones actor John Stahl has died at the age of 68, his agent has confirmed.

The Scottish actor played the role of Rickard Karstark in two series of the popular HBO fantasy show.

He was also well known for playing Inveradarroch in the long-running soap opera Take The High Road from 1982 until it ceased production in 2003.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John Stahl. We were fortunate to work with John on Mary Stuart and The James Plays. His passing is a huge loss to the industry, and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. 📷Tommy Ga-Ken Wan pic.twitter.com/uzSmeIrcTz — National Theatre of Scotland (@NTSonline) March 4, 2022

A statement from his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard described him as “an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre”.

It added: “He died on the Isle of Lewis on March 2nd 2022 and is survived by his wife, Jane Paton.”

Stahl also appeared in numerous theatre productions during his career, including performances at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre.

His fellow Take The High Road actor Derek Lord paid tribute to Stahl, recalling their time on set together.

Lord wrote on Twitter: “Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed.

“I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character’s name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead.

“He’ll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight.”

Sorry to hear my old High Road colleague John Stahl has passed.I remember him being upset when some idiot in production decided to drop his character's name Inverdarroch and use Tom Kerr instead. He'll always be Inverdarroch to me, the only man to best Sneddon in a fair fight. — derek lord (@DekeLord) March 3, 2022

Scottish screenwriter Peter May also remembered the actor and recalled how he had recently attended his online wedding.

He said: “Terribly sad to hear that my old friend, John Stahl, has passed. I wrote so many scenes for the character of Inverdarroch that he portrayed in Take The High Road.

“Only recently attended his online wedding. Saw him last in Adelaide Australia for a fun reunion. RIP John.”