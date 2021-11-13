Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The New York Knicks (7-5) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021
New York Knicks 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tonight’s Starters 🐝
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/KchloOct7k – 6:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/cV5nIisCvl – 6:52 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Back where it all started! pic.twitter.com/sC3o1XuCsy – 6:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nothing but love for this guy 💜 pic.twitter.com/gbf6ldRoJu – 6:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The boys are baaaaaack 🕺
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OnXcmRU2CP – 6:27 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba signing autographs and renewing old acquaintances here in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/ArRiGQ95iP – 6:21 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kemba Walker saying his hellos pregame. Lots of hugs and handshakes. pic.twitter.com/jcS9xu34HD – 6:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starting off with the same 🖐
Let’s get it going! pic.twitter.com/6JYQ7pUnS4 – 6:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Celebrating the debut of our City Edition jerseys with wallpapers for some of our Carolina favorites! 🤩
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/RXr5bJQYdS – 5:55 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
For the kids 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/LJgz59AQkc – 5:50 PM
Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow
Nerlens Noel is OUT in Charlotte tonight for the @New York Knicks —
What else is happening?! Find out PREGAME on @MSGNetworks with me, @Alan Hahn @Wally Szcerzbiak @McNuttMonica @BillPidto at 6:30 – 5:39 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau says Nerlens Noel is still day-to-day with the sprained right knee. Says he partipated in some parts of shootaround this morning. – 5:35 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Nerlens Noel is still out with knee sprain. – 5:31 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Nerlens Noel is OUT tonight against the Hornets, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nerlens Noel is out for Knicks tonight. – 5:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Noel is out again. – 5:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Charlotte coach James Borrego on Kemba. “He’s Kemba. He’s a talent. He makes them go.” – 5:25 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Nerlens Noel (right knee sprain) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Hornets. Tom Thibodeau speaks to reporters in less than 10 minutes. Will learn more about his status then.
Mitchell Robinson not on the injury report. – 5:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE from the HIVE! #NYKvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets haven’t played a game here in 11 days. Tonight is the first “Hive 75” night of the season. So that means the classic court and the City Edition uniforms are in effect against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/voBNgfwYn8 – 5:17 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
On-site.
#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/O8l3xud55Q – 5:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Four ejections in Pacers-Jazz
🏀 The Ben Simmons saga
🏀 Thibs benching the Knicks starters
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/06CYkh… – 5:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nothing keeps you grounded during a long road trip like knowing you’ve got kiddos at home. 💜
Episode 3 of Reel Access coming soon… 🎬 pic.twitter.com/Yj79iSfhVe – 5:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday Night Hoops
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/mOHv5rATJV – 4:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks players get the message: Effort can’t waver newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Hawks (1:46)
🔘 Hornets (13:56)
🔘 Mixtape Unis (21:55)
🔘 Spurs (32:58)
🔘 KAT (39:51)
🔘 Clippers (46:30)
🔘 Nuggets (50:54)
🔘 Will Barton (54:27)
🔘 Ben Simmons (58:13)
🎧 https://t.co/zVQiBt97Lx
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/arr1UOzVY9 – 4:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“If Thibs could get (RJ Barrett) at the play-making spot & allow him to get that feel & get comfortable & make a couple of passes, I think that will bode well for the Knicks.”
@shawnfarmerBB, @CPTheFanchise, @cwilliamson44 & myself talk Barrett, NYK: https://t.co/3zkSu5bdnD pic.twitter.com/k0j5SMEcZf – 4:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: We have recalled James Bouknight and Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm.
🔗: https://t.co/o10NwEUgEG pic.twitter.com/IQziNU2rGV – 2:30 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
For the Rose fans.
🎨: spidrawman | #KnicksArtFriday pic.twitter.com/U0nptvmCcH – 2:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
On this day in 1987, @HugoTheHornet was unveiled as the Charlotte Hornets mascot! 🐝
FUN FACT: The first Hugo was made at @TheMuppets Studio!
Celebrate our history tonight at the first Hive 75 game: https://t.co/7IVNQYV9Fy pic.twitter.com/26BlARNq8A – 2:00 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
City Edition drops Monday.
Tap below for all the details on this year’s uniform 📲 – 2:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
With all due respect to Thibodeau’s “bullish-t” rant, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier still think starters need time adjusting to each other #Knicks #Hornets #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/12/rj-… – 1:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier: Knicks’ stagnant offense is the root of the problem nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:36 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We got us 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gzxqXv41bZ – 1:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Here’s a playlist of all five NBA video breakdowns we made this week, plus every other episode of The Void. So far this season we have made videos about:
Desmond Bane
Cole Anthony
Tyler Herro
OG Anunoby
Cam Reddish
Miles Bridges
RJ Barrett
Subscribe to @ringer on YouTube! – 1:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Some Zoom backgrounds to hold you over while you wait for tonight’s FIRST Hive 75 game! 💻
#AllFly x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/Q8FjmCbLe1 – 1:00 PM