Game stream: New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

The New York Knicks (7-5) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday November 12, 2021

New York Knicks 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:00 pm ET)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight’s Starters 🐝

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/KchloOct7k – 6:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs NYK

PJ Washington (L Elbow Hyperextension) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/cV5nIisCvl – 6:52 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Back where it all started! pic.twitter.com/sC3o1XuCsy – 6:40 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Nothing but love for this guy 💜 pic.twitter.com/gbf6ldRoJu – 6:33 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

The boys are baaaaaack 🕺

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/OnXcmRU2CP – 6:27 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba signing autographs and renewing old acquaintances here in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/ArRiGQ95iP – 6:21 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kemba Walker saying his hellos pregame. Lots of hugs and handshakes. pic.twitter.com/jcS9xu34HD – 6:15 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

Starting off with the same 🖐

Let’s get it going! pic.twitter.com/6JYQ7pUnS4 – 6:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Celebrating the debut of our City Edition jerseys with wallpapers for some of our Carolina favorites! 🤩

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/RXr5bJQYdS – 5:55 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

For the kids 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/LJgz59AQkc – 5:50 PM

Rebecca Haarlow @RebeccaHaarlow

Nerlens Noel is OUT in Charlotte tonight for the @New York Knicks —

Nerlens Noel is OUT in Charlotte tonight for the @New York Knicks

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says Nerlens Noel is still day-to-day with the sprained right knee. Says he partipated in some parts of shootaround this morning. – 5:35 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Charlotte coach James Borrego on Kemba. “He’s Kemba. He’s a talent. He makes them go.” – 5:25 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Nerlens Noel (right knee sprain) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Hornets. Tom Thibodeau speaks to reporters in less than 10 minutes. Will learn more about his status then.

Mitchell Robinson not on the injury report. – 5:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’re LIVE from the HIVE! #NYKvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets haven’t played a game here in 11 days. Tonight is the first “Hive 75” night of the season. So that means the classic court and the City Edition uniforms are in effect against the Knicks. pic.twitter.com/voBNgfwYn8 – 5:17 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

On-site.

#UltraDrip x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/O8l3xud55Q – 5:15 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

“If Thibs could get (RJ Barrett) at the play-making spot & allow him to get that feel & get comfortable & make a couple of passes, I think that will bode well for the Knicks.”

@shawnfarmerBB, @CPTheFanchise, @cwilliamson44 & myself talk Barrett, NYK: https://t.co/3zkSu5bdnD pic.twitter.com/k0j5SMEcZf – 4:05 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have recalled James Bouknight and Kai Jones from the Greensboro Swarm.

🔗: https://t.co/o10NwEUgEG pic.twitter.com/IQziNU2rGV – 2:30 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

For the Rose fans.

🎨: spidrawman | #KnicksArtFriday pic.twitter.com/U0nptvmCcH – 2:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

On this day in 1987, @HugoTheHornet was unveiled as the Charlotte Hornets mascot! 🐝

FUN FACT: The first Hugo was made at @TheMuppets Studio!

Celebrate our history tonight at the first Hive 75 game: https://t.co/7IVNQYV9Fy pic.twitter.com/26BlARNq8A – 2:00 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

City Edition drops Monday.

Tap below for all the details on this year’s uniform 📲 – 2:00 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

With all due respect to Thibodeau’s “bullish-t” rant, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier still think starters need time adjusting to each other #Knicks #Hornets #NBA nypost.com/2021/11/12/rj-… – 1:52 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Evan Fournier: Knicks’ stagnant offense is the root of the problem nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:36 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

We got us 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gzxqXv41bZ – 1:15 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Here’s a playlist of all five NBA video breakdowns we made this week, plus every other episode of The Void. So far this season we have made videos about:

Desmond Bane

Cole Anthony

Tyler Herro

OG Anunoby

Cam Reddish

Miles Bridges

RJ Barrett

Subscribe to @ringer on YouTube! – 1:02 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Some Zoom backgrounds to hold you over while you wait for tonight’s FIRST Hive 75 game! 💻

#AllFly x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/Q8FjmCbLe1 – 1:00 PM