Game stream: Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings (6-8) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021

Sacramento Kings 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

5 pts, 5 reb and a blk for Deni Avdija already in 10 min.

This move right here shows the offensive potential he is just barely scratching the surface of. This is unusual for 6-foot-9. pic.twitter.com/gDlxTyhEkE – 7:45 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Tonight’s Starting Lineups powered by @Verizon ⤵️

👑 @De’Aaron Fox

👑 @Tyrese Haliburton

👑 @Harrison Barnes

👑 @Chimezie Metu

👑 @Richaun Holmes pic.twitter.com/FKRKpKtBqi – 7:36 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kings stay with the same starting five in Minnesota tonight. Fox, Haliburton, Metu, Barnes and Holmes. – 7:30 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

Josh Okogie (Back Spasms) is OUT vs. Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/0gzNnHtE8z – 7:25 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Josh Okogie is out tonight. Naz Reid is active. – 7:20 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Josh Okogie is out tonight (back spasms).

Naz Reid is active. – 7:20 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Kings

– Edwards over 5.5 rebs

Had 12 last game, 6+ in 9 of 13 games this season

– Holmes over 12.5 pts

Finch said Holmes’ game “picks at Wolves’ scabs”

– Fox under 20.5 pts

Beverley and McDaniels on him

– KAT over 3.0 FT makes

Has size over Holmes – 6:52 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

According to Walton, Chimezie Metu will get a five game run as the starter and then be reassessed. – 6:37 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Walton sticking with Metu in the starting lineup and says we will see Marvin Bagley play again tonight against Minnesota. – 6:37 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Luke Walton is going with rebounders, which means Marvin Bagley will again be in the lineup. Sounds like he’ll be in the rotation for the foreseeable future for the Kings as they go bigger. – 6:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Marvin Bagley will play again tonight according to Luke Walton. He’s looking for rebounding. – 6:36 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings coach Luke Walton says Marvin Bagley III will play again tonight vs. the Timberwolves. – 6:36 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Jakob Poeltl is still out Thursday @ Minnesota per Spurs – 5:16 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Here is Finch with an update on Reid (right foot) and Russell on his role. #Timberwolves get the Kings tonight, then the Spurs, Grizzlies, and Pelicans. Shouldn’t be crazy to expect 3-1 or 4-0. pic.twitter.com/VYuoJvfqG0 – 3:49 PM

