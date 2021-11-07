Game stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls

The Philadelphia 76ers (7-2) play against the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday November 6, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:

Maxey

Curry

Milton

Embiid

tonight’s starting five:

• @Shake Milton

• @Bball_Paul

• @Joel Embiid

• @Seth Curry

• @Tyrese Maxey

Paul Reed getting a start tonight is not exactly what I was expecting #Sixers – 7:34 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers promised some “creative” lineups tonight and we’re getting one right off the bat: Paul Reed is starting alongside Maxey, Milton, Curry and Embiid. – 7:34 PM

Saturday starters vs. Sixers!

Furkan Korkmaz is available tonight

Danny Green is out #Sixers – 6:53 PM

Furkan Korkmaz (right wrist soreness) is available for the Sixers tonight. Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) is out. – 6:46 PM

Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry are available for the #Sixers tonight – 6:34 PM

Sixers say they’ve recalled rookies Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry.

They’ll be available tonight in Chicago instead of playing in the Blue Coats’ season opener in Delaware. – 6:13 PM

Furkan Korkmaz has a wrap/tape on his wrist and thumb but is out here starting his pregame fitness routine.

For Bulls-Sixers tonight, defensive stopper Matisse Thybulle has joined Tobias Harris in health & safety protocols, per the injury report. Furkan Korkmaz questionable with sore right wrist.

Timelord on an Al Horford moment following Chicago loss: “He sat us down and he told us, we’re gonna eat. He just told us to embrace it, embrace the loss, embrace the mess-ups and just keep pushing.” – 3:08 PM

