Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) play against the Utah Jazz (0-0) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9:00 pm ET)

David Locke @DLocke09

The @1041straight shoot around report has been moved to 7:00 pm each night We will be on both @ZoneSportsNet and @kslnewsradio tonight for the Utah Jazz opening game.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lot of love for Derrick Favors in Utah. pic.twitter.com/1Z3smbw9jq – 8:51 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Romeo Langford was all alone inside, got the pass, and Mitchell Robinson recovered to get in front of him. And I’m not sure I’ve ever seen panic set in that quickly. – 8:29 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

And your officials for the season-opener: Kevin Scott, Michael Smith and John Conley. These officials are endorsed, approved and blessed b @badunclep who has not had enough of a season to curse any of them…..

YET – 7:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says theres no expectations on Josh Giddey tonight “we are in it for the long haul. We don’t get overly excited from one outcome, we just want to help him learn to be consistent.” Says Giddey has downhill speed that has more pop than Mark anticipated. – 7:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault said part of the reasoning for starting Favors is that he’s coming home. He’s meant a lot to the Jazz and their fans. – 7:46 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said he started Derrick Favors due to the stability he brings. “I’m not going to lie, he’s coming home, this is a special place to him, I wanted to acknowledge that.” – 7:45 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault on ex-Jazz big man Derrick Favors: “He’s the man. He’s got a great temperament, he’s very steady. … The young guys really like him. He’s not giving any speeches, but he’s one of the guys our rookies look at.” – 7:44 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Derrick Favors will start for OKC tonight. – 7:43 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Derrick Flavors will start at center for the Thunder – 7:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault announces the starters as:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Lu Dort

Josh Giddey

Darius Bazley

Derrick Favors – 7:43 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Derrick Favors will start at center tonight, per Mark Daigneault.

Other four starters same as preseason: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Bazley – 7:43 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Derrick Favors will start. – 7:43 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on SGA: “He’s got unbelievable maturity level for his age. He’s lost in the competition. He’s also lost in his work. He’s an unbelievable worker. He comes better every time. He sees the big picture.” – 7:42 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says Utah “has a threat at every spot.” Mention’s Mitchell is “an elite guard”, Conley is crafty, and so on and so forth. – 7:41 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault says you have to make the Jazz earn everything, “pursue the heck out of the ball.” Says the Jazz “are a low mistake team. They just don’t beat themselves.” – 7:41 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Snyder with plenty of kind words about Derrick Favors, who will face his former team tonight.

“My relationship with Fave, it’s a lifetime relationship … I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying you miss him.” – 7:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on Derrick Favors:

“You hope that you have the chance to get to know someone at a personal level like I’ve had the chance to know Fav.”

Calls Favors a lifelong friend.

#takenote | @KSLSports – 7:21 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Quin Snyder was asked about Lu Dort having the most success of any player in the league when guarding Donovan Mitchell:

“My guess is you could say that about Lu Dort with a lot of guys.” – 7:19 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

With Eric Paschall cleared I’ll be curious how Quin Snyder handles the back up forward minutes.

He’s got the edge in experience over Elijah Hughes but Hughes defense and three-point shooting were obviously improved in the preseason.

#takenote | @kslsports – 7:19 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Eric Paschall (right index finger) is available to play. Trent Forrest (out) is still in the concussion protocol – 7:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Eric Paschall (dislocated finger) is AVAILABLE tonight. – 7:13 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Eric Paschall is available tonight. – 7:12 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl ahead of his NBA debut pic.twitter.com/XnifO5I1Dk – 7:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said veterans have told him it’s a really long season so you can’t dwell on one game. – 7:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl gives a lot of props to Villanova on preparing players for the NBA, specially on how to understand the scouting report and get it down prior to tip off so you don’t have to think, just know it and play. – 7:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl “We have our scouting report on what we need to focus on during the game. We are going out there to compete and do the best we can.” On the difference in if Utah goes big or small. – 7:01 PM

• bit.ly/2lO4eQ2 pic.twitter.com/aVIKUbMSU7 – 6:13 PM

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27

Gameday 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KWvX32Q0kP – 4:50 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Jazz season opener tonight

Radio Broadcast with @1041straight and @David Locke will be on @kslnewsradio 1160/102.7 as well as @ZoneSportsNet 1280/97.5.

On the floor with Ron Boone at 6pm on Instagram at DLocke09

Postcast after the game on You Tube and Facebook at David Locke – 3:28 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Pregame read on how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey can coexist, and why Mark Daigneault believes “style is overrated” when it comes to fit.

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 3:26 PM

