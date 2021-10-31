Game stream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-4) play against the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021

Oklahoma City Thunder 0, Golden State Warriors 0 (8:30 pm ET)

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Only three players in the NBA have attempted more than 20 three-pointers this season and are shooting better than 53% from downtown.

One is Seth Curry. The other two are Knicks PG’s: Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker.

(reminder: Elfrid Payton was the Knicks starting PG last season) – 8:17 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Josh Giddey worked out for only two teams: the Thunder and Warriors.

Josh Giddey worked out for only two teams: the Thunder and Warriors.

Insight from Giddey's dad on those workouts, a promise from the Warriors and the Thunder going "underground" on draft day: oklahoman.com/story/sports/2…

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Trae Young with a foul on Seth Curry and then a tech.

Sixers take a 19-6 lead. – 7:57 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Trae Young is upset about that foul call on Curry’s 3-point attempt. He gets T’d up. A fan yells that Trae has “terrible hair!”

It’s spicy! – 7:57 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc mentioned before the game that he wants to experiment with a Harris-Niang-Embiid lineup and was just figuring out which guards to use. That’s on the floor now, with Milton and Curry — and just led to an Embiid 3. – 7:55 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Al Horford is at 36 minutes to start the second overtime.

The most minutes he played in 28 games with OKC last year was 34. – 7:52 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Hawks are going at Seth Curry early with De’Andre Hunter the way they did in Game 7 with Kevin Huerter. – 7:47 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Are the #Warriors back?

Are the #Warriors back?

Longtime NBA shooting guard Raja Bell tells Zach Harper & Amin Elhassan why he can't wait to see this team play when Klay Thompson returns #DubNation

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry and Otto Porter are getting some shots up before the game.

#DubNation

#DubNation pic.twitter.com/toXCIaN77g – 7:41 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

A little pregame Stephen Curry. . . pic.twitter.com/PNS6VedS4j – 7:37 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

For future reference because I just asked him directly: Bjelica wants his nickname spelled B-E-L-I. – 7:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault calls the Paycom Center housing the Blue & Thunder a “big benefit” it’ll likely not result in players playing 2 games in 1 day, they can “reconnect” to the team quickly such as Vit Krejci did this week. Practice with the Blue and sit on the sidelines with OKC. – 7:18 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault said Jeremiah Robinson-Earl found a groove inside of the Warriors game, and he is a good match up for them. Says they’re trying to figure out what the best version of this team looks like, and it also allows them to use Favors differently. – 7:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault confirms everyone is available outside of the players who stayed back with the Blue, Vit Krejci, Aaron Wiggins, Paul Watson jr, and Tre Mann. – 7:13 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Mark Daigneault on SGA: “I don’t micro manage him. The only things they can slow him down are really good defense or really bad coaching.” – 7:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault is starting Jeremiah Robinson-Earl tonight. – 7:10 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters vs. Warriors

– Gilgeous-Alexander

– Giddey

– Dort

– Bazley

– Robinson-Earl – 7:09 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander catch and shoot “I don’t micromanage him, he course corrects pretty well. The only two things that can disrupt his Rhythm are really good defense and really bad coaching.” – 7:08 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault on Aleksej Pokusevski and Kenrich Williams connect “a lot of that is when we play through K-Rich poku has found cuts. They’re team guys. k-Rich gives our team a lot of confidence.” Says Kenrich has put his arm around Poku. – 7:07 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Warriors vs. Thunder | By The Numbers pic.twitter.com/IZ98hDByQU – 7:02 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Bold prediction from Kerr: Steph Curry will score in the 4th quarter vs OKC. – 6:54 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Damion Lee is OUT with a shoulder contussion…Warriors will miss his 28 mins per game off the bench and 14.2 ppg. Kerr says it means more minutes for Jordan Poole and opens the door for Moses Moody. – 6:54 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Expectation is Jonathan Kuminga won’t be part of the Warriors’ scripted rotation tonight, but is active/available if opportunity arises. Kerr: “His time will come.” – 6:53 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr on Steph not scoring in the fourth quarter so far this season: “if there’s one thing I’m not worried about it’s Steph Curry scoring. Seems like the biggest fluke of all time.” – 6:49 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Damion Lee (shoulder) is out tonight, but Juan Toscano-Anderson and Jonathan Kuminga both available, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 6:47 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will make his official NBA debut today against the Oklahoma City Thunder. – 6:46 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Damion Lee is out tonight with a shoulder contusion. Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Moses Moody are available for Warriors vs OKC. – 6:46 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr says Damion Lee (shoulder) is out tonight. Kuminga will be active. – 6:46 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Damion Lee is OUT tonight against the Thunder. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will both be active. – 6:46 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Warriors recall Moses Moody from Santa Cruz pic.twitter.com/ucEKL5IBuz – 6:09 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Hawks coach Nate McMillan: ‘Yes, they’re a little different (without Simmons), but they’re going to keep playing through Embiid. Curry is going to get (plenty of outside looks).’ – 6:07 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Golden State likely would’ve picked Josh Giddey at No. 7, but of course OKC drafted him 6th.

Caught up with Warrick Giddey about Josh’s workouts with the Thunder and Warriors, and how things unfolded days before the draft:

oklahoman.com/story/sports/2… – 4:52 PM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Celebrating 75 Years of Warriors Basketball

Tonight’s Honoree: Cazzie Russell pic.twitter.com/vre7EKnlT3 – 3:49 PM