Game stream: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Houston Rockets (1-13) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-8) at Paycom Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 17, 2021

Houston Rockets 0, Oklahoma City Thunder 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Business attire.

@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip 💧 pic.twitter.com/YuRky3zB07 – 7:58 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starters: Gordon, Green, Tate, House Jr., Wood. Kevin Porter Jr. is officially out. – 7:45 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I don’t think you can start Alperen Sengun and Eric Gordon. Leaves your bench units terribly overmatched offensively, so if you can only start one you choose Gordon to help with spacing for Green – 7:41 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

With the Rockets going small to start the game it will be interesting to see how minutes get distributed between Wood, Sengun and Theis. How much small ball do they actually go with? – 7:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets will go small to start the game – 7:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets starters

Eric Gordon

Jalen Green

Danuel House

Jae’Sean Tate

Christian Wood – 7:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Danuel House and Eric Gordon are starting for the Rockets tonight – 7:31 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Danuel House replaces Daniel Theis in the starting lineup. – 7:31 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. is OUT tonight.

#Rockets Starters: Wood, Tate, Green, Gordon, House. – 7:31 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

pregame deets pic.twitter.com/BFZ6QzmhE4 – 7:29 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

just the essentials pic.twitter.com/RCxaq1owbY – 6:57 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Stephen Silas says Jalen Green will get more playmaking responsibilities tonight, with Kevin Porter Jr. a doubt to play. – 6:40 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Kevin Porter Jr. is out tonight. Stephen Silas says Jalen Green may handle the ball a little bit more as a result. – 6:40 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Kevin Porter Jr. will most likely not play tonight per Coach Silas. Says there’s a small, small chance. – 6:39 PM

Story continues

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says it doesn’t look like Kevin Porter Jr will play tonight – 6:39 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku on Josh Giddey: “His playmaking skills are unbelievable.”

Giddey leads all rookies in assists and it’s not close.

#1. Giddey: 6.2 apg

#2. Mitchell: 3.9 apg

#3. Cade: 3.6 apg

#4. Suggs 3.5 apg

#5. Barnes 2.2 apg – 6:11 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

cool weather but 🔥 fits pic.twitter.com/BkDzQFW8tZ – 6:10 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

I’m giving away two pair of Loud City tickets for tonight’s OKC vs Rockets game.

If you can go, like this tweet and I’ll randomly pick two winners at 5:30pm. – 5:57 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

I’m out tonight, but @JTheSportsDude will have Thunder-Rockets coverage @OklahomanSports.

Good thing we’ve got a deep bench. Give Justin a follow. – 5:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

I think it will be very funny if the starting lineup change Stephen Silas makes tonight is D.J. Augustin for Kevin Porter Jr because Porter can’t play and he leaves the other 4 spots the same – 5:40 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry got it done without Jimmy and Bam against OKC

Now it’s Jimmy’s turn against the Pelicans

We’re basically seeing every possible combination in the first 15 games – 5:29 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back at it in OKC tonight!

⏰ 7 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/0Eww99QMpQ – 4:00 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Coming off a pair of losses to veteran teams in Brooklyn and Miami, the Thunder will extract the lessons from those games and work to apply them to its matchup against the young Rockets.

@OUHealth Game Day Report

📝 | https://t.co/x6F2B0MJ0L pic.twitter.com/1NGLmB9uCW – 4:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Going to do a Friday Mailbag for Locked on Thunder if you have any questions drop them below! – 3:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

OKC 📍 pic.twitter.com/DWlRwhro5x – 3:08 PM

Josh Christopher @Jaygup23

Not dolph brah 😭😭😭😭rule #1 😭😢 – 2:18 PM