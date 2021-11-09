Game stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

The Brooklyn Nets (7-3) play against the Chicago Bulls (3-3) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021

Brooklyn Nets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The Bulls hype video is pretty good. But can’t say I was expecting to see Nate Robinson or Luol Deng in it. – 8:01 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : BKN (Visitor)

Brown, Bruce

Durant, Kevin

Griffin, Blake

Harden, James

Harris, Joe

Team : CHI (Home)

Ball, Lonzo

DeRozan, DeMar

Green, Javonte

LaVine, Zach

Vucevic, Nikola – 7:56 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Gonna be a fun one tonight.

🆚 Bulls

📺 @YESNetwork

🕗 8:00PM ET pic.twitter.com/EfnyuJ8Ngv – 7:44 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

The Nets’ Starters vs. the Bulls:

👨🏿‍🍳James Harden

🔒Bruce Brown

👷🏻‍♂️Joe Harris

🪣Kevin Durant

👷🏽‍♂️Blake Griffin – 7:43 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Good evening from the United Center. First time here. Nets-Bulls tip in roughly 30. LaMarcus Aldridge, KD and Blake Griffin are all playing in a back-to-back. This is the toughest game of the road trip IMO. Can the Nets make it six in a row? Updates to come. – 7:39 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Nets starting Harden, Harris, Durant, Brown and Griffin vs Bulls – 7:37 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

First 5️⃣ in Chi: pic.twitter.com/m3ZlDppNuB – 7:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Bulls Game:

▪️Kevin Durant has averaged 24 PPG and 8 RPG vs Chicago over the course of his career.

▪️Nets killer Nikola Vučević has put 18 PPG and 11 RPG vs Brooklyn throughout his career.

▪️Kyrie Irving & Nic Claxton are out for Brooklyn. – 7:30 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Our starters are ready to go.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/g4cGrxlpav – 7:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

🖊 @Paul Millsap 🖊 pic.twitter.com/APnmmwTxyi – 7:27 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Zach LaVine’s FG percentage overall is only down less than 5% since the thumb injury. But his three and turnovers? That’s where the tape and brace are causing an issue. Zach talks, and Coby White news.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2021/11/… – 7:22 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zo & Zach clocking in. pic.twitter.com/3Enj5nTGGC – 7:13 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Windy City warmups 🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/AFnmii99NC – 7:10 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With Coby White cleared for full-contact practices, Billy Donovan says he hopes White returns to the lineup “sooner than later.” – 6:45 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“While that is a luxury that he can make plays against anyone, we definitely don’t want to rely on that.”

⁃Steve Nash on Kevin Durant. – 6:41 PM

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

All business.

@goatapp pic.twitter.com/eja8qPO6MN – 6:41 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

“Very talented team — You look at their team and there’s great balance.”

⁃Steve Nash on the Chicago Bulls. – 6:36 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Coby White has been cleared to practice according to Head Coach Billy Donovan. – 6:30 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Coby White cleared to practice. Will practice tomorrow and go out West with team. – 6:30 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said Coby White has been cleared for practice. – 6:29 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White is cleared to practice moving forward, Billy Donovan says – 6:29 PM

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien

Subbing for ⁦@Jason1Goff⁩ on Bulls pre and post tonight starting at 6:30.

Breaking down Bulls vs Nets with ⁦@KendallG13 and ⁦@Will_Perdue32⁩ …and the story of Bill Cartwright’s old Ferrari! pic.twitter.com/0XwzygTL0e – 6:25 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vegas believes this is a Bulls win tonight … minus-1.5 right now. – 4:59 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Let’s get back in the W column tonight.

@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/5xQQqNVpcu – 4:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan highlights to start the season

sportando.basketball/en/bulls-demar… – 4:02 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets star Kevin Durant and Orlando guard Cole Anthony, out of NYC, were among nominees for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week award, per the league. Cavs’ Jarrett Allen, a former Net, won the award in the East. – 3:37 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Blake Griffin and Joe Harris have started something important for the Nets, as @jshector explains w/ @David Thorpe https://t.co/ijbBsIh0gL pic.twitter.com/jyigiaMA4U – 2:16 PM