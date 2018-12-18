'My game is still there' - beaten finalist Murphy

Shaun Murphy lost 9-7 to Mark Allen in the final of the Scottish Open

Shaun Murphy took the positives from his run in the Scottish Open, despite admitted nothing compared to the pain of being knocked out of a tournament.

The 2005 World Champion was beaten in Glasgow showpiece 9-7 by Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen, despite enjoying a 7-6 advantage at one point.

By his own admission, Murphy has had a turbulent year performance-wise, not getting past the third round of any ranking tournament and his best run being a semi-final appearance in the Champion of Champions.

But a marked improvement north of the border has given him a renewed realisation that he has the quality around the baize to go deep in future tournaments.

“There’s nothing that takes away the pain of losing. Losing hurts, losing is sore, whether it’s this tournament, the next tournament or any other tournament,” said the Harlow cue man.

“I came here to win, but I also came here to try and turn my season around and I feel like I’ve done that.

“I came here 65th on the one-year list, no chance of getting in the world Grand Prix.

“If I can consolidate my position now and qualify for the German Masters, pre-Christmas, that will be a nice end to the year.

“[The result] certainly gives me the knowledge that my game is still there.

“It might have been easy to think that my game had left me a little bit, because I was starting to play some worrying snooker. But I was starting to play well as the week went on this week.

“As I got nearer the final, nearer the championship, I played well.

“But when Mark found himself 7-6 down he found that extra gear and I couldn’t keep up.”

