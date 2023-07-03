Game, set and mismatching laces: ground-breaking Wimbledon outfits from over the years

(ES)

Wimbledon is all about the tennis, yes, but let's be honest, it's also a little bit about the fashion.

Over the years some truly remarkable sportswear has made its way onto centre court, much of it ground-breaking, much of it sensationally stylish.

This is despite strict regulations around player dress code. The rules have been in place since Victorian times - an era synonymous with propriety and modesty. ‘All white’ kit was mandatory in the 1800s because it was less likely to show sweat marks - and the tradition remains. Many have tried to bend the rules, but they hold firm and are incredibly exacting. Any player who fancies venturing into an off white or clotted cream hue can think again: white means white. A coloured trim is acceptable but there are rules: it must be less than a centimetre wide and only on the neckline, cuff or outside seam of a skirt or pair of shorts. Players can forget logos, colour blocks or patterns.

In a historic turn of events, this is the first year women tennis players will now be allowed to wear dark under shorts (as long as they don’t show beneath their white skirts).

According to the rules “common standards of decency are required at all times”, which is a vague decree but we reckon it is to do with not flashing too much flesh. With so many rules, it’s a wonder that players have ever managed to flex their fashion nous on court. And yet, there are countless examples of iconic, elegant ensembles that have wowed the crowds at SW19.

Who could forget, for instance, Venus Williams and the Twenties-style flapper-esque dress she wore in her first match of the 2010 tournament. It had a short but voluminous Hula skirt and a low, sweetheart neckline with thin straps, which must have raised eyebrows with officials but has gone down as one of Wimbledon’s most memorable looks. Williams told reporters that the “fun, elegant dress” was inspired by Tina Turner: “Obviously she’s just an amazing, amazing artist, just a survivor. She reinvented herself. Plus she looks great. I’ve loved her forever.” Then in 2011, Williams donned an equally eye-catching sleeveless playsuit with a cinched waist, gold detailing and plenty of room under the arms to allow for her world-famous serve. She also wore a simple white visor, but went extra on other accessories including large earrings, a pendant necklace and a statement ring.

Another standout fashion moment was, also, surely Maria Sharapova's Nike tuxedo two-piece from 2008. Which brought a smart, tailored aesthetic to SW19. However, not everyone was a fan of the look - including Sharapova’s opponent, Russian player Alla Kudryavtseva who said “I don’t like her outfit... Can I put it this way? It was one of my motivations to beat her.” This lead to the designer Colleen Sandieson hitting back by saying that Kudryavtseva’s comments were “not very sporting”.

In 2007 Tatiana Golvin's – shock-horror – red knickers flew in the face of the all white regulations and after much discussion she was allowed to play because the player’s skirt had a longer hemline than the knickers, which is different to the written rules.

Elsewhere, back in 1985 American player Anne White took to the court in a full body-hugging Lycra spandex suit which caused controversary as the crowd cheered and whistled. But despite the dramatic look, White insisted the outfit was worn in a bid for warmth and comfort. She did, however, concede the attention was “nice”. The 23-year-old didn’t wear the suit again, however, because she didn’t want to upset Wimbledon officials - or anyone else: “I don’t want people spilling their strawberries and cream because of me.”

Further back, in 1979, also Linda Siegel’s low cut string-strapped dress caused pearl clutching. Though, if you want to talk jewellery? Look no further than Emma Raducanu: who made her Wimbledon debut in 2021 wearing approximately £30,000 worth of diamond and pearl jewellery from Tiffany & Co.

And that's just the ladies... What about Roger Federer's orange-soled Nikes in 2013? These were what a Wimbledon spokesperson called “a minor infringement” of the dress code, but the player was told in no uncertain terms that he would not be allowed to wear them again in any other game at the tournament. Federer certainly has form when it comes to his on court clobber. Take his 2009 look, which saw every single garment about his person piped in, or embroidered with, gold. We’re talking a vast gold man bag, golden monogram initials on his multi-pocked military style jacket and a gilded tick on his headband.

Then there’s Dustin Brown, famous for his mis-matched shoe laces - one fluorescent orange, the other lime green (although his calling card is likely to have caused officials a spot of grief when he wore them to Wimbledon in 2013).

Not as much as Nick Kyrgios, however, who last year got into hot water by wearing a bright red baseball cap and matching Nike sneakers at the tournament. He told a press conference that “I do what I want”, but then backpedalled to say “I’m not above the rules” and “I just like wearing my Jordans.” Later in the tournament, during the final - when he was defeated by Noval Djokovic - Kyrgios wore a white cap but swapped it for his offending red one for the trophy presentation.

So, as we buckle up for this year's strawberries and cream-fuelled summer sporting spectacular - and let’s face it, there are likely to be some new showstopping on court outfits for us to pore over - let’s revisit all the fantastic fashion moments from years past through the gallery above.