Game, Set Match: Why the Tenniscore Trend Continues to Serve

As with most fashion trends, the tenniscore movement is one that's come back around and in a big way. Like Beyonce was to cowboycore, Zendaya and her Challengers press tour looks have done a hefty part of the lifting when it comes to the preppy style's resurgence, but that's not the only reason we're returning to the court and the core this season. Fashion week runways have played their part too, with looks from Spring/Summer 2023 and 2024 fuelling the revitalization of the trend, alongside brands like Casablanca and Lacoste, whose sports-inspired ethos have only grown in popularity in recent times.

Alongside the rise due to fashion brands and It-girls, the trend's popularity can also be attributed to an evolution of activewear and athleisure, offering a halfway point between the casual dressing we loved from lockdown and the elevated, tailoring-heavy clothing we're shifting towards. Tennis fashion seemingly fuses the best of both worlds, offering comfort-oriented dressing with a touch of elegance.

Ahead, we review some of the biggest contributors to the tenniscore trend, from Louis Vuitton and LOEWE's custom Challengers looks to Lacoste's runway return.

Casablanca K7 Racket Campaign

Back in August 2023, Casablanca decided to pay tribute to its origins by releasing its first-ever official tennis racket, developed by MAD Paris and assembled in the UK. Leaning into its sporty heritage, the luxury label celebrated the release with a tennis-inspired campaign that fused its elegant apparel offering with tennis-inspired tropes.

Miu Miu SS24

Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 collection offered a more generalized take on the trend, focusing instead on subtle details taken from classic sportswear and poolside designs. That said, navy polo tops and matching miniskirts seemingly pulled from tennis-inspired outfits, alongside slouchy drawstrings and athletic materials.

Lacoste's Return to the Runway

Next up, Lacoste made its triumphant runway return at Paris Fashion Week this past season, debuting its first collection by new creative director, Pelagia Kolotouros at the iconic Roland Garros Stadium. The brand's signature sporty aesthetic was distilled into a high fashion showcase, fusing pleated miniskirts and tennis greens with elevated polos and knitwear.

Zendaya's Challengers Outfits

Finally, Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Challengers has the fashion world in a chokehold, given it stars Zendaya as a tennis coach and features custom costumes by Jonathan Anderson. Outside of the premise itself, it's the promo that's having the biggest impact so far, with its press junket resulting in a slew of chic court-inspired looks courtesy of LOEWE, Louis Vuitton and of course: Lacoste.