Game PS5 restock live today: What time and how to buy Sony’s elusive console

Update: The PS5 is now live at Game. Read on for more information on where to buy it.

The Sony PlayStation 5 has been sold out right across the country ever since it first launched in November. The scramble to acquire one has become so frantic that it’s birthed a whole new generation of PS5 stock trackers, passing on whispers of potential stock drops.

But that is all about to change. After a dreadful month of PS5 stock drops throughout April, Game had a massive drop last week which lasted a lengthy hour and a half. Now, we are about to see even more consoles dropping online this week, plus there’s even more bundles on offer.

Game is due to drop a large number of PS5 consoles and bundles onto its website this week, potentially starting at 9am in the morning.

Last week’s drop follows a bumper crop of PS5 consoles which landed on Argos’s virtual shelves in the early hours of 11 May, a date and time correctly predicted by the Twitter account @PS5StockAlertUK – who also predicted the Game drop.

To find out how you can pick up the PS5 from Game, including what bundles will be on offer, keep on reading.

Where can you buy the PS5 from Game?

Stock is now available. You can purchase the PS5 console from Game’s PS5 page directly. Game has both the PlayStation 5 disc edition (£449.99, Game.co.uk) and the PlayStation 5 digital edition (£359.99, Game.co.uk). Even if the page says the the console is out of stock, you’ll still be brought into a queue when you click the link when the consoles and bundles are set live.

What time is the Game PS5 restock expected?

The retailer is expected to refill its virtual shelves with PS5 goodness between 9am and 10am in the morning. Keep your eyes peeled and continue refreshing that page.

What Game PS5 bundles will be available?

Game has a whopping 36 different bundles for you to choose from. We’ve selected a few good ones below – the links will put you directly into the queue.

The cheapest disc edition bundle comes with a “Player1” T-shirt (£464.98, Game.co.uk). The most expensive disc bundle comes with a dual sense controller and a pulse 3D gaming headset (£599.97, Game.co.uk).

Other highlights include a PS5 disc edition bundle that includes a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and an additional dual sense control (£594.96, Game.co.uk) and the same PS5 bundle, except with Demon’s Souls (£594.96, Game.co.uk).

The PlayStation 5 digital edition also has some neat PS5 bundles. You can get a 12-month PS+ subscription and a £50 gift card (£459.98, Game.co.uk) or a PS5 bundle with an extra dual sense control (£484.96, Game.co.uk).

