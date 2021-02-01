Investors hunt for the next GameStop as ‘meme’ shares tumble in sell-off

Keith Gill, who inspired the GameStop surge under his YouTube name Roaring Kitty (Roaring Kitty / YouTube)

THE ragtag collection of mostly failing US companies whose share prices were sent soaring by a retail investment frenzy last week were falling hard today as buyers cashed in.

Shares in GameStop, the bricks-and-mortar video games seller, fell around 10% in the first 30 minutes after Wall Street’s opening bell. From a high of almost $400 on January 29, it crashed to $260 (albeit still up from $19 in December).

Koss, an obscure headphone maker based in Milwaukee, was down 31% from an opening price of $64. BlackBerry slumped around 7%.

AMC Entertainment, which owns the USA’s biggest cinema chain, was also on the slide. Opening at $17 it had tumbled below $15 - still more than double the price before the Reddit-fuelled rally began last week.

The four companies, and several other so-called ‘meme stocks’ caught up in last week’s co-ordinated investment mania, were headed south as armchair investors - while still chanting the rhetoric ‘HOLD THE LINE’ on social media - apparently followed their heads and took what for many will be a life-changing windfall.

investing.com

Day traders are now scouring once obscure internet chatrooms, manic YouTube clips and even TikTok in search of the next moonshot stock.

Any rationale for a new target is not easy to identify.

What started life as a Main Street versus Wall Street attack on short sellers - who profit from driving down the value of companies - has mutated, with the only apparent guiding philosophy being the potential to get-rich-quick.

Funds and stocks associated with silver were the latest to pop: FTSE-listed mining giant Fresnillo was among companies shooting up around 20% today on the back of a $1billion coordinated cash injection into the iShares Silver Trust.

Such is the febrile atmosphere, that even a mention on the Wallstreetbets forum, now being followed by around six million users and loosely coordinating the buys while , is enough to send a stock skywards.

Biocryst, which makes a drug to combat a hereditary allergy disorder, was up some 30% after being mentioned on the channel. It had also been heavily shorted, and Needham analyst Serge Belanger said the surge “appears to be a similar situation to GME."

Story continues

The strategy for high-risk meme investing has created a legion of paper millionaires but red lights are flashing on the dashboard for the hordes of amateur investors still climbing aboard.

There are further warning signs as the Securities and Exchange Committee is investigating amid concerns that in a volatile and unpredictable climate, when the pump turns to dump, they stand to lose everything.

Jack Inglis, CEO of the Alternative Investment Management Association, whose members collectively manage more than $2 trillion in assets, said: “It seems to me that some retail investors who have been late to this party are very likely to end up getting hurt.”

He adds: “The so called ‘pump and dump’ schemes that take advantage of investor credulity by propagating rumours or, in this instance, encouraging a short squeeze, are not new. What is dangerous, amid this trading frenzy, is that retail investors have been chasing prices so far above any sane valuation and that many will end up nursing losses.

“What we have witnessed in the past week is a game that has led to a gross distortion in both efficient market functioning and true price determination. If that is to continue, we will all be the poorer for it, including those who are clapping the loudest.”

Read More

Silver is new GameStop in Reddit war on Wall Street wolves

Reddit retail investors drive shares up in attack on silver shorters

Why I fear Reddit army will harm, not help, retail investing

The true winners from the GameStop frenzy: Wall Street, as usual