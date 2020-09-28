Game of Thrones' The Mountain star welcomes baby boy with wife

Hafþor Julius Bjornsson attends the "Game Of Thrones" season 8 premiere on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Game of Thrones actor and strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Kelsey Henson.

The Icelandic star, who played Ser Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the series, shared the news on Instagram as he described the stages of his spouse's labour.

He explained the labour "escalated super quickly" once they had arrived at a clinic on 26 September.

Hafþór, 31, said: "After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long."

He added he then phoned his daughter from a previous relationship "to introduce her to her new little brother".

"5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together.

"We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon," he said.

Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and Kelsey Henson attend the premiere of 'Game of Thrones' at Radio City Music Hall on April 3, 2019 in New York City.

The actor shared a series of photos of himself, his wife and newborn at hospital as well as back at home.

There has been plenty of baby news surrounding the Game of Thrones cast recently as Sansa Stark star Sophie Turner recently welcomed a daughter with husband Joe Jonas while Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played Jon Snow and Ygritte, are expecting their first child too.

Hafþór was the third person to play the hulking knight in the fantasy series after Conan Stevens and Ian Whyte, and the longest-standing actor to take on the role which he portrayed from season four to the eighth and final series.

