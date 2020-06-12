'Game Of Thrones' Stars Reunite To Play An Actual Game Of Thrones

Do you want to play a game ― of thrones?

In honor of Red Nose Day, the Comic Relief charity’s campaign against child poverty, “Game of Thrones” stars Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kristian Nairn (Hodor) and Natalia Tena (Osha) are reuniting to participate in an actual game of thrones.

The actors from the HBO fantasy series will return to a world of dungeons and dragons by participating in “D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage.” The event is a series of celebrity-filled virtual Dungeons & Dragons games that will raise money for Red Nose Day.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the contest Friday, along with a video showing the actors teasing the upcoming game.

In the promo, Rheon says having a D&D character like his “Game of Thrones” role Ramsay Bolton probably wouldn’t be “very useful.” Tena says she’s going to start training, and Hodor actor Kristian Nairn says — what else — “Hodor.”

Dungeon master on the campaign, Kate Welch, a game designer for D&D at Wizards of the Coast, can also be seen in the promo freaking out about who’s playing.

Will this D&D game of thrones end as controversially as the other D&D’s (David Benioff and D.B. Weiss) “Game of Thrones”? Who knows? But at least Bran won’t be around to steal everything at the last minute.

Get out of here, Bran. We know what you’re up to.

You can find out for yourself on Saturday, June 20, at 3 p.m.

See the full “D&D Live” schedule here.

