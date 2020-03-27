'Game Of Thrones' direwolf dog dies from cancer

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, holding his own direwolf in the Game Of Thrones pilot (Image by HBO)

Odin, an Inuit dog who played Bran’s direwolf Summer in the pilot for Game Of Thrones, sadly passed away on Thursday.

The 10-year-old dog was diagnosed with mouth cancer back in November, 2019. According to Belfast Live, Odin’s owners took to social media to reveal his passing, writing, "Our family are at immense heartbreak to announce that Odin passed away early this morning.

They then opened up about how much of an impact Odin had made on their lives, especially since he had been part of their family since he was just seven weeks old.

”It's difficult to put into words how this has impacted us as a family for Odin led a life like no other dog. Odin was a family member first and we got him when he was a pup at seven weeks old.”

Isaac Hempstead Wright and an inuit dog in Game Of Thrones (Image by HBO)

“All we wanted were big dogs to take hiking and sleep at our feet in the evening beside the fire, everything after that was a bonus. Odin's passing marks the end of a decade and the end of an era as he taught our friends and family a lot of lessons about life for one dog he has more stories than some people would."

After Odin was diagnosed with cancer, Game Of Thrones rallied to raise funds for the family, who wanted the dog to receive specialist treatment in Dublin on a weekly basis.

Odin’s success on the HBO is providing some solace for the family in this time of need, as they added, “We can all take great comfort in knowing that he is forever immortalised in the great TV Show Game of Thrones as Summer Bran Starks Direwolf Pup in Season 1, episode 1.”