'Game Has Moved On' - Sourav Ganguly Backs Switch Hit, Says Can't Take It Away from Batsmen

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed the 'switch hit' shot, saying the 'game has moved on'. The shot has been under the scanner in recent times with former Australian captain Ian Chappell calling for it to be banned saying it is unfair on the bowlers. Ganguly, though, didn't think so.

"The game has moved on, so I don't see we can take away this popular stroke from the modern-day batsmen," Ganguly was quoted as saying by Mid Day.

"You require a lot of strength to play such courageous shot. Apart from timing and feet movement, a lot of other things are required to play this stroke. Kevin Pietersen was the first to play this shot. Also David Warner's name should come here. It's a very good shot if you can hit it nicely."

Writing for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell said although the shot was excellent, it was not fair to the bowler.

“One of the main tasks of a cricket administrator is to frame laws that maintain a reasonable balance between bat and ball. If the laws or playing conditions favour one or the other unfairly then the game becomes a diminished contest,” wrote the former player.

Former umpire Simon Taufel had said it's impossible to ban switch hits as the umpires already have too many things to do.

"The game of cricket is not a science, it's an art. We're not perfect," the former ICC Elite Panel umpire was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"When we say that we want to ban that type of shot how does the umpire officiate that? It's impossible. The umpire has an enormous number of decisions - front foot, back foot, protected area, seeing where a ball is hit - it's impossible to have an official then watch for the changing of the grip or stance. It's an impossible ask for a standing umpire to make that determination. We can't make a law that we can't apply."

Chappell devised a way to apply the law, saying, “The square-leg umpire is already paying close attention to the batsman's feet in case there is a stumping, so he'll notice any change of order.

"If a batsman changes the order of his feet, then the square-leg umpire ought to simply declare the ball dead and no runs result.”