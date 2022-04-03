‘This game is insane!’ Reaction to Duke, Carolina Final Four classic, Coach K’s finale

It was the first NCAA Tournament meeting between long-time arch rivals Duke and North Carolina and it was a classic.

The No. 8 Tar Heels upset the No. 2 Blue Devils 81-77 at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the NCAA National Championship against Kansas Monday night.

A basketball legend



Thanks for one last ride, Coach K #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/c97PUqlWgS — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 3, 2022

The No. 1 seed Jayhawks beat Villanova in the other semifinal early Saturday.

The hype leading up to the Duke-UNC showdown was astronomical but the game lived up to its advanced billing. The score went back and forth before the Tar Heels held on in the final seconds.

“Talk about building to a dramatic finish in this Goliath matchup,” ESPN’s Dick Vitale posted on social media.

It was the final game of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s historic and record-breaking career. He finished with 13 Final Four appearances, five national titles.

Coach K comforts Trevor Keels after the loss to UNC pic.twitter.com/whCWQpBQKJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2022

I’ve known Mike Krzyzewski and his family for 34 years. He is a fierce competitor who never lost sight of what is really important in life. A molder of young men and a true example or what servant leadership is about. Thanks Coach K for all your contributions to this great game. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 3, 2022

As called by @JonesAngell & shot by WRAL from the Dean Dome: pic.twitter.com/hIRIJTAV1y — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 3, 2022

Wonderful hoops tonight. It's why I love the game so much. So beautiful when it's played the right way at a high level. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) April 3, 2022

Everything thrown into the pot, it's almost impossible to get a better Final Four game. We'll be talking about this one for decades. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 3, 2022

The last seconds of Coach K’s career. pic.twitter.com/oTI2AHykBM — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 3, 2022

Trevor Keels was waiting for K in the huddle and absolutely sobbing. Couldn’t contain himself. K hugged him, they shared a brief moment before walking into the Duke locker room together. Highly emotional. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 3, 2022

Duke-Carolina tied going into the last TV timeout. Momentum shifting back and forth. Tension palpable. Hang onto your butts. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 3, 2022

It is Pepto Bismol time for all the lovers of @DukeMBB & @UNC_Basketball .Talk about building to a dramatic finish in this Goliath matchup / 3:32 left & game tied at 67! Is this Coach K’s last dance ? — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 3, 2022

Duke and North Carolina should play in the NCAA Tournament more often. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 3, 2022

Better than the hype #UNCvsDuke — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) April 3, 2022

This game is insane!!! — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 3, 2022

Yes this monster matchup has as @CBSSports Hall of Famer Jim Nantz just said this @DukeMBB vs @UNC_Basketball has exceeded expectations. Duke up 1 with1 min left . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 3, 2022

And with that, the legendary career of coach Mike Krzyzewski comes to an end. — Jerry Palm (@jppalmCBS) April 3, 2022

College basketball at its best is so, so good. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) April 3, 2022

Duke-UNC best of five for the title. Kansas will understand. — David Ubben (@davidubben) April 3, 2022