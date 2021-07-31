In a game filled with debuts, Anthony Rizzo had the big highlight for Yankees vs Marlins

In his first game since being traded to the New York Yankees, South Florida native Anthony Rizzo hit a solo home run against his hometown team to give the Yankees a lead they wouldn’t surrender in a 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday at loanDepot park.

Rizzo’s home run, his 15th of the season, came on an elevated fastball from Marlins pitcher Zach Thompson in the sixth inning. Rizzo sent the 90.6 mph pitch a projected 449 feet to right-center field and spent nearly 25 seconds rounding the bases as he received applause from a Yankees-heavy crowd.

Rizzo, a graduate from Parkland Stoneman Douglas High who spent the last nine-and-a-half seasons with the Chicago Cubs, went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored on Friday. The Yankees (54-48) added two runs in the eighth on a Rougned Odor bases-loaded single against Zach Pop.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored from third base when Brian Anderson hit into a double play to break up the shutout. Miami (44-59) left eight runners on base and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Meanwhile, two Marlins players made their MLB debuts on Friday, an after effect of the Marlins trading Starling Marte and Adam Duvall over the past three days.

Brian Miller, the No. 36 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, went 1 for 3 at the plate while starting in left field and batting eighth. His first at-bat, a flyout to left, was 13 pitches.

Bryan De La Cruz, acquired from the Houston Astros on Wednesday for Yimi Garcia, went 0 for 4 with a strikeout but made a nice catch in right field to rob Gary Sanchez of extra bases.