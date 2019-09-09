Game day swag: Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. plays in watch that costs nearly $200K

American footballer Odell Beckham Jr. is flamboyant at the best of times.

The new recruit to NFL outfit Cleveland Browns has been known to steal the spotlight both on and off the pitch.

This weekend, though, he made headlines by wearing a very expensive timepiece on his left wrist during his Browns debut.

As noted by Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion, Beckham was wearing a Richard Mille watch, specifically, it’s an RM 11-03 McLaren, a limited-edition piece of which only 500 were made.

Beckham wore the same watch during offseason, too. The price? $191,500 (roughly £155,000).

And it also looks like Beckham decided to wear the watch specifically for the game.

Odell Beckham Jr., sans watch, in pregame warmups. (Getty Images)

Here’s a photo from Getty Images from pre-game warmups. Look closely at Beckham’s left wrist: it looks bare between his glove and his black arm sleeve.

But in this photo, taken during the game, you can see the watch.

Odell Beckham and his pricey watch. (Getty Images)

The luxury watch in question

Beckham has never been one to shy away from bold fashion choices – remember his ensemble from this year’s Met Gala? – but he seems to have taken a liking to Browns’ orange.

The band on his Richard Mille is orange, as are accents on the face of the piece.

And in May, we learned that Beckham had Dreamworks Motorsports in North Carolina customise his Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV – it is orange outside and inside, and the “Spirit of Ecstasy” hood sculpture that are part of all Rolls-Royces has been replaced by a small sculpture of him making his infamous 2014 catch.

