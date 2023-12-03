‘A game you’d never forget in your life’: Jürgen Klopp lauds Liverpool victory

Photograph: Tim Keeton/EPA

Jürgen Klopp has said that Liverpool’s late, thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham was a game “people will never forget in their life”. Liverpool trailed 3-2 with three minutes of normal time to go, before goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured a memorable comeback win to maintain a 100% home record this season.

“The outcome was perfect,” the Liverpool manager said. “At 3-3 everyone could see the boys wanted more and because we have been lucky today we got it – an outstanding experience. I don’t think anyone here would have thought before the game that Liverpool v Fulham would be a game you’d never forget in your life but you’re welcome. Anyone that was here today will never forget it in their life.”

The mayhem started in the 20th minute with an unfortunate Bernd Leno own goal following an Alexander-Arnold free-kick. Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete levelled for Fulham either side of a wonder strike from Alexis Mac Allister before Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham ahead in the 80th minute. But it was not enough for even a point.

All of Liverpool’s goals came from distance, leaving Leno without a chance to save any, including Mac Allister’s stunning strike from 30 yards. “I have never seen a competitive game with so many worldies,” Klopp said. “Before the game you could see Macca’s foot is right today, he was really into shooting. I thought, ‘wow, you better try it’ and he obviously thought the same.”

Amid all the goals, Alexander-Arnold was popping up all over the pitch, proving his versatility and quality in equal measure. He was influential throughout and earned the right to score the winner in the 88th minute. With the ball at his feet, his passing range allowed Liverpool to change the direction of play and the 25-year-old showed immense calmness with his decisive strike.

“We changed the system a couple of times and it worked out. That is not always the case but today it worked out,” Klopp said. “Nobody is in doubt of how highly I think of Trent. Ever since I have been here his development is crazy. Today he was a real leader on the pitch and that is probably the biggest improvement.”

Fulham did not let Liverpool get away from them at any stage and, according to their manager, Marco Silva, “were in control” after they took the lead but then learned the cruelty of football. “The players didn’t deserve what they took from the game,” he said. “The boys have to be proud of what they did. This afternoon was a great Premier League match.”