‘Game-changing’ vaccine that could wipe out meningitis across Africa

Meningococcal meningitis is more dangerous than viral infections of the disease - KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

A “game-changer” UK-funded vaccine to wipe out deadly meningitis infections across a swathe of Africa has been judged safe and effective by the World Health Organization.

The new, lower-cost MenFive vaccine should save thousands of lives each year and help end deadly outbreaks of meningococcal meningitis in Africa, developers said.

MenFive is the first conjugate vaccine to protect against the five predominant causes of meningococcal meningitis on the continent, which can kill children in a matter of hours.

It should provide better and longer lasting protection compared to previous versions, and be more affordable for use in poorer countries.

The vaccine is the result of a 13-year-collaboration between India’s Serum Institute and the global health organisation PATH, with UK funding.

Andrew Mitchell, international development minister, said: “This landmark scientific achievement will have huge implications for improving public health.

“Having access to a new, affordable vaccine will save lives, prevent long-term illness, and move us closer to defeating meningitis by 2030.”

Paving the way for ‘a healthier Africa’

Meningococcal meningitis is more dangerous than viral infections of the disease and can kill in less than 24 hours as bacteria infect the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

MenFive protects against the A,C, W, and Y serogroups of the infection and is also the only vaccine that prevents meningitis by the X serogroup, a new type which is increasingly implicated in African outbreaks.

Vaccines protecting against the A, C, W, and Y groups have been available on the global market for decades, but have been unaffordable in Africa, leaving 450 million people at risk of death or disease.

Risk is particularly high in the so-called meningitis belt stretching from Senegal to Ethiopia.

The WHO said the vaccine met international standards for quality, safety, and efficacy after extensive clinical studies in Gambia, India, and Mali. The green light means the vaccine can now be used by UN agencies, Gavi and the Vaccine Alliance.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute, said the vaccine “offers hope for a future free from annual outbreaks and epidemics in the African meningitis belt”.

“It is a big moment as we, together, pave the way towards a healthier Africa, saving countless lives.”

Dr Nanthalile Mugala, PATH Africa chief, said meningococcal meningitis had long been “a torment for meningitis belt countries.”

Introducing the meningococcal A vaccine in 2010, which had gone on to eliminate meningitis A epidemics from the African meningitis belt, had shown what was possible.

“But it was only the beginning of the story. With MenFive, we now have the potential to finally end all meningococcal meningitis epidemics in Africa, once and for all.”

